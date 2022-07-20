Liz Cheney was among the 47 Republicans who voted with Democrats to codify same-sex marriage rights this week, but “The View” co-host Joy Behar is definitely skeptical of her motives. She believes Cheney only did so because someone in her family is directly impacted by the vote.

Cheney’s decision to vote in favor of the bill is notable, considering her past record on the issue, which drew notoriety for being the exact opposite of her parents and her sister, Mary Cheney, who is gay. For Behar, Mary was probably the deciding factor that swayed Liz’s stance (whereas, for most Americans, she suggested it was popular television shows).

“Seventy percent of Americans support gay marriage. They’ve been watching ‘Will and Grace’ and ‘Glee,’ and they figure: What’s the big deal?” Behar posed. “And you have somebody like Liz Cheney voting for this also, because she now is pro-gay marriage because her sister is gay,” Behar said. “It’s just a republican move to vote in the interest of whatever affects you or your family.”

At that, Haines jumped in to correct Behar, pointing out that Cheney first reversed her opinions on gay marriage back in 2021, when she publicly said, “I was wrong.” Behar conceded there, but doubled down on her point about Republicans at large.

“It’s like Nancy Reagan when Ronald Reagan got Alzheimer’s,” Behar argued. “She suddenly was for stem cell research. I mean, this is a typical republican move.”

During the conversation, Behar also pointed out that she herself only got married because a gay member of her family couldn’t make medical decisions for their partner in an emergency, and she didn’t want the same thing to happen with her and her husband.