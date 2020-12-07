As parts of the country plunge back into lockdown amid the ever-present coronavirus pandemic, Joy Behar made a bold claim on Monday’s “The View” that people who don’t wear masks and social distance should not be able to take up dwindling space in hospital intensive care units if they get sick.

“These people who refuse to wear a mask, refuse to social distance, I said this before — they need to sign some kind of a legal paper saying, ‘If I get sick, I will not go to the ICU. I will not take up a bed and threaten other people’s lives.’ I think they should have done that in the first place. Just sayin’.”

Los Angeles County issued another stay-at-home order last week, giving the holidays a similar tone to that of the original lockdown in March.

“Our City is now close to a devastating tipping point, beyond which the number of hospitalized patients would start to overwhelm our hospital system, in turn risking needless suffering and death. These unfortunate facts about the spread of COVID-19 in our City mean that we must resume some of the more restrictive measures we instituted in the Spring,” the order, issued by the office of LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, says.

On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that most of the state of California will soon follow suit, with large swaths of Southern California, the San Fransisco Bay area and the Central Valley set to go under lockdown as well. To Behar’s point, the AP also noted that, according to the California Department of Public Health, ICU capacity in Southern California and Central Valley hospitals has dipped below 15%, which caused the lockdowns to be reinstated.

That means that businesses including restaurants with outdoor seating must close through the holiday, and gatherings outside of those within your immediate household are forbidden.

Last week, New York Governor Cuomo said his state could be headed toward another “pause” on nonessential businesses soon due to the rising rate of hospitalizations, according to the Hudson Valley Post.

Watch “The View” clip below.

.@JoyVBehar: “These people who refuse to wear a mask, refuse to social distance… need to sign some kind some kind of a legal paper saying, “If I get sick, I will not go to the ICU, I will not take up a bed and threaten other people’s lives.’” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/QmKjfZrEQ3 — The View (@TheView) December 7, 2020

