“The View” host Joy Behar is very concerned about Donald Trump’s friendship with Vladimir Putin, especially considering how, in Behar’s opinion, Putin is on his way to becoming another version of Hitler.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women of “The View” celebrated Jon Stewart’s return to “The Daily Show” on Monday night, applauding him for poking fun at both Trump and Biden. But, at the end of the day, most of the hosts still think that Trump is too big of a threat to care about Biden’s age.

Behar was particularly bothered by Trump’s admission that he’d encourage Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to “delinquent” members of NATO.

“I don’t think that people understand what that means,” she said. “You know, I saw this video of all these young MAGA guys celebrating Trump. Well, you know what? You guys will be draft age. You want to start up with the Russians going into Ukraine, and then to Crimea, and then to Poland. What’s next, France, Germany, Italy? You think Americans are not going to be involved in that kind of a war?”

She continued, “That’s what you’re looking at with this guy. I mean, I hate to bring up Hitler. But before Hitler became powerful, he stuck his little toe in. And the Brits, and the Americans, everybody appeased him and said he’s not going to get worse. And then they gave over the Sudetenland to him. And then the next thing you know, he’s invading Poland, and then he’s occupying France. And then he gets Mussolini on his side. This is what Putin is going to do.”

JON STEWART ROASTS BIDEN, TRUMP IN 'DAILY SHOW' RETURN: After the comedian returned to 'The Daily Show' and took on both Pres. Biden and former Pres. Trump, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/4maGVGlgmN — The View (@TheView) February 13, 2024

