‘The View’ Rips Lindsey Graham Over Georgia Vote Count Pressure: ‘That’s a Crime’ (Video)

“The View” took Sen. Lindsey Graham to task on Tuesday after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that Graham suggested he should throw away ballots in his state, where a recount for the presidential election is currently underway after Joe Biden was declared the projected winner.

“So there may have been some election tampering after all, but not quite the way ‘you-know-who’ is trying to sell it,” Whoopi Goldberg said. (She often uses “you-know-who” to refer to President Donald Trump).

Raffensperger told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Monday that Graham asked him “if the ballots could be matched back to the voters,” and that he “got the sense it implied that then you could throw those out.”

“It was just an implication of, ‘Look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out,'” Raffensperger added.

Graham has denied the allegation, saying, “No, I never said that. I said, Do you have power as Secretary of State to require bipartisan verification of the signature because right now they don’t.”

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said that if Raffensperger’s allegation is true, then Graham should be investigated.

“He’s a lawyer. He knows better. If what is alleged is true, that’s a crime and I think it has to be investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee,” Hostin said. “If this is true, I don’t think he should be the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He would have committed a crime.”

Joy Behar said that she thinks Donald Trump could be blackmailing Graham to act in his favor.

“Trump has something on him, some leverage, because he’s constantly talking about trying to help Trump,” Behar said. “I do believe Trump probably told him to do it because it serves his ego.”

She added: “Maybe Lindsay wants to be in the election of 2024 and have his head on Mt. Rushmore also. I mean, I don’t know what he’s up to, Lindsey, but boy, if someone has fallen from grace harder than him, I really don’t know who that person is.”

Sarah Haines doesn’t think Trump put Graham up to it, but that he could have suggested it for a different reason.

“Unlike Joy, who said that she thinks that Trump is behind this, I think what’s happening here is there are so many Republicans who jumped on this false bandwagon and the math isn’t adding up, but now they’re trying to save a little face by saying, no, these recounts are necessary because we found stuff,” Haines said. “By these Republicans going after the voting systems, they could be shooting themselves in the foot for these runoff elections.”

