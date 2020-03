‘The View,’ ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ and ‘Tamron Hall’ to Tape Without Audiences Due to Coronavirus

“The View,” “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and “Tamron Hall” have been added to the list of shows that will be taping without a studio audience due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

“Given the current developing situation in New York City, we have made the decision to suspend live audiences from attending our news broadcasts and talk shows,” a Walt Disney Television spokesperson told TheWrap in a statement Wednesday.

The representative did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for a list of every WDT-produced news program and talk show that will be affected by this new policy.

Also Read: 'The Wendy Williams Show' to Tape Without Live Audience Due to Coronavirus

We’re told that the episode of “Tamron Hall” that will air today, which includes an audience, was filmed yesterday.

More to come…