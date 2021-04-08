On Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the co-hosts discussed the upswing in Democratic party affiliation that, according to a Gallup poll, shows the largest increase in nearly a decade. But while her co-hosts shared their views on how the increase is probably due to people realizing the difference between Trump and Biden, Meghan McCain defended her party.

“Quite frankly, I think we’ll figure it out amongst ourselves,” she boasted. “I don’t need any Democrats or anyone on the left telling me what to do or how to think. We’ll figure it out internally amongst ourselves.”

McCain’s comments come one day after she claimed the Democrats weren’t doing enough to encourage Republicans to get vaccinated. After observing (with a bit of snark) that “we’re creating a funeral for the Republican party,” she went on to note that Republicans like Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Kevin McCarthy did huge fundraising numbers over the past few years, in comparison to someone like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“I wouldn’t be so quick to count Republicans out when you’re talking to more and more people going to independents, that’s very important and significant,” McCain continued.

Joy Behar, for her part, was confident that the increase in affiliation was due to “the average Joe is seeing President Joe do things for Americans and they like it.”

“They’re tired of corporations not paying taxes and effect not getting anything done in the country,” Behar said. “The Republicans have come up with nothing. All they do is focus on Dr. Seuss gerrymandering and voter suppression. The American people are not stupid, they see that this party is actually trying to help American people. What a shock. What a novel idea. Actually helping people who pay taxes. And I think that is the problem they’ve had and they’re going to continue to have it … people see it.”

Watch the video below.