Meghan McCain had a bone to pick with Democrats on Monday’s episode of “The View,” saying that anyone who agrees with Katie Couric’s recent comments about Trump supporters can “go to hell.”
As former President Trump faces possible conviction on an article of impeachment for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, he is also threatening to take his supporters away from the GOP and start a new “Patriot” party. But instead of digging into what threat that prospect poses for President Joe Biden’s hopes for unifying the country, McCain decided to point the finger at the former “Today” host Katie Couric, who recently wondered aloud to Bill Maher about how to “deprogram” people who have bought into the “cult of Trump.”
McCain started fuming on Monday’s episode over what she views as hypocrisy amid Biden’s call for unity.
“In regards to Democrats, what’s interesting to me is just, I had sort of assumed after President Biden won that the feeling of unity and of coming together would be happening, the Democrats would be wanting Republicans to come together with them to go forward. And instead, we’re hearing a lot of language from people like Katie Couric that Republicans like me need to be reprogrammed, that we’re brainwashed, that 74 million Americans are basically irredeemable people that we don’t need to communicate towards and we don’t need to in any way have anything to do with,” McCain said. “I think it’s horribly dangerous for the country, and I think it’s horribly dangerous for Democrats. If you don’t care about unity, you should care about the politics of this.”
It’s interesting that McCain took Couric’s comments so personally, considering the potential “Jeopardy!” guest host was specifically referring to Trump supporters, not the entire Republican party. McCain herself is vocally anti-Trump and has criticized her own party for embracing him on several occasions.
Nevertheless, McCain continued: “If President Biden and Democrats want to have a big tent party and include some of these people, great. And if we’re all just deplorable and need to be reprogrammed, as Katie Couric said, then honestly, they can go to hell. Because I don’t need to be reprogrammed. I just have a different perspective on how the government should be run.”
DOES SENATE TRIAL SERVE COUNTRY’S BEST INTERESTS? With the article of impeachment set to be delivered to the Senate on Monday, Republicans are split on how to move forward – the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/UqON94CijApic.twitter.com/S6SIEvYVss
27 Celebrity Wines Ranked Worst to Best: Drew Barrymore's Pinot to Fergie's Syrah (Photos)
The latest status symbol for many stars is launching (or buying) their own winery. But how do the wines actually stack up? We looked at the latest reviews of celeb-owned vintages by Wine Enthusiast magazine.
Ciccone 2005 Madonna Chardonnay (Leelanau Peninsula, Michigan)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 82 points
"This wine is as intense as its namesake, the singer Madonna," Wine Enthusiast wrote in 2009. "Not coincidentally, it is made by her father."
Dave Matthews' Dreaming Tree 2011 Cabernet Sauvignon (North Coast, California)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 82 points
"This is a dry red wine exuding bell pepper and oak that was made in large quantities in partnership with musician Dave Matthews," the site's critic wrote.
Dan Aykroyd Wines 2007 Discovery Series Chardonnay (Sonoma County)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 83 points
"Tart and jammy, with acidic, one-dimensional flavors of pineapples, vanilla and butterscotch," the site writes.
Jeff Gordon 2011 Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 83 points
"This is a thin, unfussy wine that imparts bell pepper and asparagus in a sea of green flavor," the site's critic writes.
Mike Ditka 2011 The Icon Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 85 points
"Not overly structured, it'll please tough guys who like their wine to be easily quaffable," the Wine Enthusiast critic writes.
Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl 2011 White (California)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 86 points
The self-help guru and former "Real Housewives" star won praise from Wine Enthusiast in 2014 for her white blend's "versatility and sheer likeability."
Getty
Train's Save Me San Francisco 2012 Calling All Angels Chardonnay (California)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 86 points
The San Francisco-based roots rockers have a whole line of wines based on their songs (there's also a petit sirah called Drops of Jupiter). "This wine is dry, with a hint of oaky vanilla and buttered toast," Wine Enthusiast's critic wrote of the chardonnay in 2014.
"Candied blackberry and black currant meet with lilacs on the concentrated gooey nose of this bottling by the pop star Fergie and her father," Wine Enthusiast writes.
TwentyFour by Charles Woodson 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon (Calistoga)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 90 points
"As intense and strapping as a Hall of Fame cornerback, this Cabernet is ripe in dark cherry, vanilla and milk chocolate, the tannins mouthfillingly sweet," Wine Enthusiast wrote in 2014 of the former NFL star's cab.
John Lasseter's Lasseter 2013 Chemin de Fer Red (Sonoma Valley)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points
The magazine's critic writes of "The Toy Story" director's wine: "Smoky, charred oak and spicy acidity wrap around lush blackberry, cherry and tar, with plenty of grip to show on the finish."
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Château Miraval 2015 Rosé (Côtes de Provence)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points
The former Hollywood It couple bought the French estate in 2011 in partnership with the Perrin family of Château Beaucastel in Châteauneuf-du-Pape -- and the estate denied reports of a sale in 2017 despite their divorce. Wine Enthusiast writes, "Happily, it is also a very fine wine, perfectly balanced between crisp fruit and acidity."
Nigel Lythgoe's Villa San Juliette 2014 Reserve Grenache (Paso Robles)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points
Wine Enthusiast critic waxes on about the "So You Think You Can Dance" judge's new vintage: "It's floral, full-bodied and multi-layered on the palate."
Jim Nantz's The Calling 2014 Fox Den Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley, California)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points
The veteran CBS sportscaster has been making wine with partner Peter Deutch for years, and Wine Enthusiast called this bottle "ripe and full bodied."
Drew Bledsoe's Doubleback 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla Valley, Washington)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points
Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe planted his first vineyard in his native Washington in 2007 and he won high praise for his 2013 cab: "Alluring aromas of cassis, earth, spice, vanilla and flowers are followed by a structured palate."
Emilio Estevez's Casa Dumetz 2014 Thompson Grenache (Santa Barbara County)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points
"This bottling shows very fresh cherry juice and dried roses as well as inviting splashes of Dr. Pepper, kola nut and sarsaparilla on the nose," the site wrote in 2016. (The former Brat Packer sold the vineyard in 2016, according to the L.A. Times.)
Wayne Gretzky Estates 2012 No. 99 Icewine Cabernet Franc (Niagara Peninsula)
Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points
"Medium cherry in color with notes of raspberry jam, wet stone, mint and cherry," the site writes.
Sam Neill's Two Paddocks 2015 The Fusilier Proprietor's Reserve Pinot Noir (Central Otago, New Zealand)
Here's a surprise from the R&B singer-songwriter: A rave from Wine Enthusiast in 2011 for his "extraordinarily decadent Mourvèdre, Grenache and Syrah blend, currently among the best in California."
