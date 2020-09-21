‘The View': Meghan McCain Goes on Anti-Abortion Rant About RBG’s SCOTUS Replacement

Things got heated on Monday morning’s episode of “The View” when a discussion about the open Supreme Court seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg turned into an anti-abortion rant by Meghan McCain.

Opinions flew as to whether President Donald Trump will be successful in enforcing his choice for the seat, while at the same time, Democrats are trying to hold off the decision until the next president takes over at the start of the year. That was the case when late Supreme Court Justice Anthony Scalia died at the end of President Obama’s term in 2016.

“View” co-host Sunny Hostin brought up the possibility that attorney Amy Coney Barrett could be Trump’s choice, which launched Meghan McCain into a rant in defense of anti-abortion Republicans — and current Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Kavanaugh really changed the game for a lot of Republicans, myself included. I was completely radicalized by watching him testify. I mean, there were accusations of him being part of a gang rape gang,” she said. “It showed that Democrats on their side will do anything and everything to smear any conservative.”

“Amy Coney Barrett is a hardcore Catholic. Among other things, she has seven children. I completely expect her to be — if she is the nominee — to be slandered and maimed in a way we’ve ever seen before,” McCain continued. “This turns the election back into battleground, core, meat-and-potatoes issues, and if you’re pro-life, like I am and 47% of the country is, it becomes a reason for you to support President Trump if you’re someone who is wavering; if you didn’t necessarily think there was going to be a seat up.”

Joy Behar cut in to remind her that “the majority of Americans do not want Roe v. Wade overturned, by the way” — to which McCain conceded right before things really got messy.

“47% of Americans are pro-life, Joy, and every time I talk about it on this show it’s received as if its this vast minority in the country. It’s not, I’m telling you,” she said. “Much like guns, it will get people out. Period.”

Sara Haines tried to take that opportunity to point out something Barrett said that “should scare all of us,” but she was drowned out by McCain’s objections.

“I would be very careful slandering her, Sara, before she’s even been put in a court,” McCain said.

Despite Haines’ clarification that she was specifically trying not to slander Barrett, McCain balked: “This is what I’m talking about with the Kavanaugh stuff, because her religion and how many children she has is already an issue.”

Finally, Whoopie Golbderg had to clap her hands and yell, “Okay, everybody stop!”

Watch the first half of “The View’s” heated discussion unfold above. And if you’re still wondering, that quote Haines was trying to get out from Barrett is this: “A legal career is but a means to an end, and that end is building the Kingdom of God.”

Watch the second half of “The View” SCOTUS argument below, or on YouTube here.