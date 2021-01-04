Meghan McCain came back to “The View” from maternity leave just in time to give us her hot takes on Trump’s final, futile attempts to take back the presidency.

With just a few weeks left before President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office on Jan. 20, Trump made a desperate phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to overturn the state’s election results.

In the call, Trump warns Raffensperger that he’ll be committing a “criminal offense” if he doesn’t go along with baseless claims of voter fraud and “find” an extra 11,780 votes in Trump’s favor.

Also Read: '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Are NOT Happy About Some Content Going to Discovery+: 'A Kick in the Face'

During Monday’s episode of “The View,” McCain wasn’t at all surprised by Trump’s brazen attempt to change the results.

“I’m not surprised, just because he argues every single thing that’s ever happened,” she said. “But I will say, he doesn’t sound that different than a lot of Republicans I know. 72% of Republicans, according to an NPR poll, believe that the election was stolen. And right now, my big takeaway from the election was that the messenger failed, but the message worked.”

“Now you’re seeing a lot of people like Ted Cruz and his whole gang of 12 senators coming together to try and contest the election this week and the election results in Pennsylvania. I think that the Republican Party has been reincarnated in Trump’s image, but they just didn’t want him as a leader… and now all these people, all these senators, are fighting to see who’s going take over.”

Also Read: Larry King Hospitalized With COVID-19

But despite what co-host Sunny Hostin, McCain does not believe Trump is far too moronic to stage a coup.

“I don’t think he’s trying to stage a coup, I think he’s ranting and he’s pissed off that he’s irrelevant right now, and Biden’s about to take his seat in office,” McCain said. “I think people are taking this way too far. He’s a moron.”

Watch the clip below.

TRUMP ASKS GA TO OVERTURN DEFEAT: In an hour-long phone call Saturday, Pres. Trump repeatedly pressured Georgia's secretary of state to try to overturn his electoral loss in November — we react. https://t.co/3GSeQ68JL0 pic.twitter.com/lwnYoSTOGq — The View (@TheView) January 4, 2021