‘The View': Meghan McCain Doubles Down on CDC Criticism Over Vaccine Rollout: ‘I Blame the Messaging’ (Video)

On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Meghan McCain doubled down on her criticism regarding the vaccine rollout. Referencing the statistic that 30 percent of people in the country still don’t want to take the vaccine, McCain said she “blamed the messaging that’s been coming out of the CDC for this problem.”

“I really implore our medical field and people in charge — instead of telling us what we can’t do after we get the vaccine, that nothing changes … tell me what we can do after I get the vaccine,” McCain continued. “Tell me what we can hope for, because again the messaging just seems really unclear, even for me.”

McCain’s comments came after an announcement from President Biden that the U.S. would have enough doses of vaccines to inoculate all Americans by the end of May, as well as a charming viral video of Dolly Parton getting the vaccine she helped fund and a discussion that involved debating if the video would assure the public that getting vaccinated is the right thing to do.

Also Read: Meghan McCain Needled for Griping About When She'll Get the COVID Vaccine: 'Viewruca Salt'

“I just think we need something to hope for,” said the co-host. “It’s great that I can now be vaccinated by the Biden administration in two months, but what will change? If we’re just going to live like this forever with masks and locked down, I think people are going to get anxious about it.”

Whoopi Goldberg said that while she understood McCain’s views, she thinks the “hope” her co-host is referring lies in people becoming more comfortable if they’re vaccinated — and that’s what she hopes the next group of messaging from the CDC will be.

“The hope is that when folks get their vaccines they continue to wear their masks and they don’t start doing stuff before we can do it,” Goldberg said. “Because I think the biggest problem we have in this country is we have to make sure that everyone wears their masks, gets vaccinated, so we can get to a place where everyone is comfortable enough so we can go do stuff.”

Watch the video below.