‘The View': Meghan McCain Blames Kamala Harris for Vaccine Hesitancy

On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” the co-hosts discussed the White House’s vaccination push and unsurprisingly, Meghan McCain made waves by implying that Vice President Kamala Harris was contributing to the hesitancy surrounding the idea of getting vaccinated.

McCain showed a clip of Harris being interviewed on CNN back in 2020, where the vice president said that if there was a vaccine available before the election, she wouldn’t trust it due to the fact it had been created and promoted under the administration of Donald Trump.

“She’s expressing skepticism about the vaccine under the Trump administration,” McCain said. “A lot of Republicans I know are expressing skepticism about the vaccine under the Biden administration. Which is why this has been so dangerous that this has become so politicized. Both sides are equally responsible for this. But the media really lauded her at the time when she said that she didn’t get nearly enough pushback.”

McCain went on to point out that “Republicans are contrarian by nature, we are built from my very fabric up to question authority and question big government. And when big government is saying you have to do X, Y and Z, we’re going to question it. I’m going to question it.”

Despite the fact that McCain did say she trusted doctors and would happily get a vaccine on air if it was possible, she also doubled down on her complaints about the messaging of the rollout. Blaming the issues largely (and unapologetically) on Dr. Fauci, she emphasized comments and thinking that she’s previously come under fire for.

“I know I’m going to get eviscerated for saying this,” McCain said. “But I don’t 100% trust him, I don’t think that he is an unbiased actor in any of this and he is a government official — I’m one of those people who feel that way about him.”