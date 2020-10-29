Gov. Cuomo Tells ‘The View’ He Might ‘Work It Out’ With Chelsea Handler — On One Condition (Video)

The ladies of “The View” grilled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about more than just his state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during Thursday’s episode.
All serious subjects aside, Sunny Hostin got down to brass tacks: “Governor, are you ghosting Chelsea Handler?”
After a good belly laugh, Cuomo addressed that very important question — and weighed in on Handler’s comments about wanting to “flatten his curve” during her appearance on the daytime political talk show the day before.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations about flattening the curve, but never quite that way,” Cuomo laughed. “I’m a big fan of Chelsea and she is great. We have fun. But on my dating life, you know, I am only dating at this point, in-state residents. I’m dating New York residents. So if Chelsea changes her residence, then maybe we can work it out.”
Whoopi Goldberg interjected with a joke: “Don’t say that, because she will be living in New York next week.”
“I said maybe. Maybe we can work it out,” he added with a laugh.
Handler asked “The View” co-hosts to follow up with Cuomo about agreeing to go on a date with her and then ghosting on Wednesday’s episode, noting that she “did ask him out on a date. And he did say yes. And then I never heard from him.”
Well, Cuomo didn’t seem too averse to the idea of trying again. Maybe it’s not too late for this potential celebrity couple?
Your move, Chelsea.
Watch the clip above.
