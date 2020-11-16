'The View': Is Obama's Book Promotion Distracting From Biden's Moment? (Video)

Monday’s episode of “The View” took a moment to bask in the joy of hearing President Obama speak during his “60 Minutes” appearance Sunday — but one co-host also questioned whether the timing of his book promotion could have waited a little longer so as not to distract from president-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Sara Haines first took a moment to praise the 44th President before offering up some gentle criticism.

“I’m often moved by what President Obama says because, like Sunny [Hostin] said, there’s an eloquence to him,” she said. “It’s like watching a good minister in church, because you understand and he takes you places. I love all of that. But my one criticism now — and a lot of what he said made sense to me and is great — but we’re sitting in the middle of a divided nation where we can’t even get one side to concede that they lost an election. And what we did see is that although Biden won, which I’m very excited about, there was a lack of enthusiasm about Biden specifically and a lot of people voting anti-Trump.”

Watch Fox News' Leland Vittert Get Into Shouting Match With Trump Campaign Official Over Vote Count (Video)

She continued: “A little part of me wishes that Obama had waited to make all these interview rounds with the book a little longer, because we need to be so focused right now on President-Elect Biden and Kamala Harris and not take any attention away from that forward-looking administration.”

Whoopi Goldberg offered a counter-point in Obama’s defense, pointing out that he may not have had much choice in when he went on the interview circuit to promote his new book “A Promised Land.”

“What I think I can say to you is that probably wasn’t his choice,” she said. “You write a book and they tell you, ‘This is when we’re going to put it out,’ and I’m sure he thought, ‘Okay, I won’t put it out before the election, I’ll do it when the election’s over.’ Who knew we were going to have the longest election in the history of the United States of America?”

Maher Fights With Trump Campaign Lawyer Jenna Ellis Over Her Nonstop Falsehoods: 'Just Stop It'

Though Goldberg makes a valid point, she’s technically incorrect about this being the longest U.S. election in history. Comparatively, the recount of Florida votes during the 2000 Presidential Election between Al Gore and George Bush was not settled until midway through December, with Gore finally conceding on Dec. 13, 2000.

Watch the clip below.

OBAMA SAYS U.S. SUFFERING FROM “TRUTH DECAY”: Former Pres. Barack Obama sat down with ‘60 Minutes’ to give his take on Pres. Donald Trump’s legacy and why it’s time for him to concede — @Sunny and @SaraHaines react. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/T4063GzCvj — The View (@TheView) November 16, 2020

In that race to be first on the page, sometimes the media accidentally speaks too soon in reporting the deaths of celebrities and public figures. And sometimes it's not an accident, in which the media or the pu... Getty Images Drake • Fans of the Canadian rapper panicked when, on Nov. 14, 2020, they saw #RIPDrake trending on Twitter. But as it turned out, the four-time Grammy-winner was the victim of a hoax. Clicking on a (supposed) L.A. Times... Paul McCartney • Conspiracy-loving Beatles fans believe that McCartney died in 1966 and everything that's happened to "him" since then is courtesy of a look-alike and sound-alike. Not only that, they believe ... Getty Images Rick Fox • Following the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his young daughter dying in a helicopter accident outside of Los Angeles in January 2020, his Lakers teammate, Rick Fox, was rumored to be a... Getty Images Alice Cooper • Fans of the musician got a little confused in 1973 after reading Melody Maker magazine's satirical review of Cooper's concert in the form of a mock obit. Cooper is known for his onstage decapit... Getty Images Abe Vigoda • The first time Abe Vigoda was reported dead, he was a spry 60-years-old when a People magazine reporter visited the wrap party of "Barney Miller" in 1982 and said "the late Abe Vigoda" wasn't there. Five yea... Bob Hope • Film legend Bob Hope's death was announced five years prematurely in 1998 when a pre-written obituary was accidentally published on the Associated Press website. Unfortunately, the erroneous report of his "dea... Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake • As a joke, two Dallas DJs claimed a car accident took the lives of the pop stars, who were dating at the time. "The first thing I did was call Britney," Timberlake told ... Getty Images Avril Lavigne • Rumors began circulating in April 2003 that the "Complicated' singer killed herself after her grandfather's death. And in 2017, Twitter gave new fuel to that fire, igniting a conspiracy theory... Getty Images Will Ferrell • A fake press release posted on the iNewswire Web site in March 2006 claimed that Ferrell was killed in a paragliding accident in Southern California when a wind gust caused him to lose control ... Getty Images Steve Jobs • Bloomberg's obit of Apple founder Steve Jobs three years before his death in 2008 was especially glaring considering that it was 17 pages long. The article had been updated but was then accidentally publishe... Nick Jonas • The pop singer-turned-actor was the victim of death hoaxes twice in 2009. One report said he died of cardiac arrest due to complications with his diabetes, while another said his heart stopped after a... TheWrap Taylor Swift • Apparently, 2009 was not a good year for Swift. She was said to have been in a fatal car accident and then, months later, died from an allergic reaction to sleeping pills, which spread like wil... Getty Images Zach Braff • The "Scrubs" actor was reported dead in 2009 by a fake CNN.com page. The perpetrator of the "joke" later posted an apology, saying in part, "… Thanks for (apparently) taking it lightly, since I h... Getty Images Russell Crowe • The "Gladiator" star took matters into his own hands in June 2010 by tweeting, "Unable to answer tweets fell off a mountain in Austria, all over red rover. Don't know how I got there, but the ... Getty Images Jackie Chan • "Jackie is alive and well," read a note on the action star’s Facebook page following internet buzz that he died in March 2011. “He did not suffer a heart attack and die, as was reported on many ... Getty Images Barack Obama • On July 4, 2011, Fox News' Twitter account was hacked by a group called "The Script Kiddies" and posted that President Obama had been assassinated during an Iowa event. Getty Images Lindsay Lohan • A tweak to Lohan's Wikipedia page in July 2011 cited her death and credited E! News as their source – which was false. But the news spread, thanks to a fake Kim Kardashian Twitter account. Getty Images Justin Bieber • If you believe social media, Bieber has been "dead" more times than you can count. There were suicide rumors in 2009 (which resurfaced in 2010), along with a shooting in a nightclub and an overdose. Th... NBC Eddie Murphy • The actor/comedian has been the subject of false reports of his death more than once. On Aug. 30, 2012, he has was said to have been killed in a snowboard accident and, most recently, was again... Getty Images George Soros • Reuters accidentally published their premature obituary for billionaire George Soros on April 18, 2013, writing he had "died XXX at age XXX." Reuters retracted the article and issued a correcti... Getty Images Celine Dion • Never-ending rumors of Dion's death on social media do not sit well with the singer, in great part because each time one sprouts wings and flies, she has to ease her aging mother's fears. "The t... Getty Images Vin Diesel • In January of 2014, Facebook was the starting point for a post that went viral about the death of the "Fast & Furious" actor. The post linked to what they said was a "news report," which, when click... Universal Dwayne Johnson • The Rock did not die while filming a stunt on the set of "Fast & Furious 7," as was stated in an April 2014 Facebook post that went viral at the time. He nixed the report and posted a Faceboo... Getty Images Macaulay Culkin • When the "Home Alone" star was targeted by death rumors in November 2014, he debunked the reports by taking to Instagram and posting a photo parodying a scene from "Weekend at Bernie's." YouTube Axl Rose • Word of the death of the Guns N' Roses singer spread across the internet on Dec. 3, 2014, but he nipped that one in the bud, tweeting, "If I'm dead do I still have to pay taxes?" Getty Images Michael Jordan • The web site Cronica MX posted an article in February 2015 reporting the NBA superstar died of a heart attack. They took it a step further by producing a video with spliced footage of a break... Getty Images Martin Lawrence • In April 2015, News Buzz Daily falsely reported Martin Lawrence was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel room by a maid named Verna Del Sosa. Lawrence never mentioned it directly, but he did ma... Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger • An Aug. 28, 2015 post on MSMBC.co (not to be mistaken for MSNBC.com) reported that the former Governator died following a heart attack. Getty Images Carlos Santana • A Sept. 2015 tweet from a Canadian journalist reporting that Santana's body was found in a car sparked immediate denials from his peeps. "He is alive and well and enjoying his morning!" his r... Getty Images Robert Redford • The Sundance Film Festival founder's publicist stepped in to call reports of his death in December 2015 "a sick hoax." The fake news first came from Britain's Sky News, which said h... Patrick Fraser/TheWrap Chevy Chase • According to a fake report in Breaking 13 News, the "Community" actor died in his sleep after suffering a heart attack on Jan. 6, 2016. Getty Images Sean Penn • News reports popped up on Jan. 12, 2016 that Sean Penn was found murdered in his Malibu home and that authorities were investigating the possibility that El Chapo might have ordered a hit on the a... Getty Images Gabourey Sidibe • The "Empire" star was barraged with tweets from concerned fans in March 2016, who were checking to make sure she was still alive, following a post that said she had died from an asthma attac... Getty Images Jack Black • The Twitter account for Black's band Tenacious D was hacked in June 2016 and the culprits posted this unsettling message: "It is with a heavy heart I am to announce that Jack Black passed away la... Getty Images Nicolas Cage • Although trafficforgoods.site's July 2016 headline read "Nicolas Cage passed away because of a serious Motorcycle Accident," the body of the story said he died when he "lost control of his snow... Getty Images Hillary Clinton • Following Hillary Clinton's appearance at a 9/11 memorial in September 2016 in which she appeared to collapse while getting into a van, ABC News weekend anchor Joe Torres said on that evenin... Getty Images Cher • Cher was added to the celebrity death hoax list of victims after a "R.I.P. Cher" Facebook page was created in September 2016. Apparently the post concluded with the message "Please show your sympathy a... Getty Images Miley Cyrus • The "Wrecking Ball" singer has dodged the social media Grim Reaper more than once. In 2008, she was said to have been killed by a hit and run driver, and in 2009 socialite Peaches Geldolf tweete... Getty Images Beyonce • Jewelry can kill you, or at least that's the rumor that started after the singer accidentally ripped out an earring during a Brooklyn concert in October 2016 and blood began running down her face. A... Getty Images Kanye West • Social media, again, ran amuck in December 2016 with the theory that West's uncharacteristic behavior at the time was because it wasn't really him… it was a clone. You read that right. Cancelling... Getty Images Adam Sandler • LinkBeef, which was the breeding ground for several celebrity death hoaxes, reported on Jan. 13, 2017, that Sandler was found dead of an apparent suicide and even cited their source as Marin County ... Netflix Willie Nelson • The country music legend's publicist shut down rumors of his death that began with a March 13, 2017 story on Radar Online that said he was "deathly ill." In reality, it was just a "bad cold" t... Getty Images Betty White • As recently as May 10, 2017, a tweet popped up saying that White was found dead, and another one said her publicist confirmed it. People are so in love with White, that when her name trends on T... Getty Images Barbara Bush • In April 2018, CBS News briefly and erroneously published an obituary for former first lady Barbara Bush with "DO NOT PUBLISH" in the headline. Bush really did die just two days later. Getty Images Sean Kingston • BBC News shocked the music world in June 2018 when it reported the Jamaican-American singer was found dead at his home weeks after he crashed his jet ski into a Miami bridge. "Today" caught up... Getty Images Costa-Gavras • On Aug. 30, 2018, the Associated Press reported, and then withdrew, news that Greek film director Costas-Gavras had died. Their report was based on a tweet that came from a "fake account" belie... Getty Images Jeff Bezos • With an estimated worth skyrocketing to $171 billion during the coronavirus pandemic as homebound people are forced to stay out of stores and shop online, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos became the target ... Getty Images Mark Twain • We couldn't leave out humorist Mark Twain, who became known for, among many other things, one of history's most misquoted quotes. In 1897, Twain responded to a journalist's inquiry about his health by writin...

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)