‘The View’ Blasts Piers Morgan’s Continued Trashing of Meghan Markle (Video)

Tuesday’s episode of “The View” had a lot to say about Piers Morgan storming off “Good Morning Britain” after a co-host called out his remarks about Meghan Markle.

“Why do you think Piers is so fired up?” Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-hosts.

“Isn’t it interesting that Piers Morgan can walk away from a slightly uncomfortable situation but Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan cannot walk away from a situation that put her mental health and her life at risk?” Sunny Hostin asked sarcastically in response. Hostin showed a clip of Morgan on another talk show, where he talked about going out with Markle when she first came to the UK, the same night — the same night that she went to a party and met Harry.

Morgan famously claims that night was the last time he heard from her, which Hostin pointed out as the known catalyst for his continued agenda against her.

“I suppose his obsession with her is based on his own fragility, isn’t it?” asked Hostin, not so subtly tipping her coffee mug in a show of mockery.

“I could relate a little more to people saying the time of this was hard to watch,” added Sara Haines, referring to the fact that the interview was airing at a time when viewers were expected to show sympathy while still dealing with many of their own personal struggles, including the ongoing pandemic. “But what I could not relate to was Piers Morgan. Because when you are so outraged at the disloyalty of Harry and Meghan but you are not outraged by the racism and mental health crisis she addressed, you are showing me who you are.”

Haines also referenced Morgan’s first meeting with Meghan as a foundation for his personal vendetta. “He trashes her non stop, and he clearly cannot separate himself from that ego hit,” she says.

