‘The View’s Post-Oscars Episode Draws Largest Audience in a Year

The March 28 episode of “The View,” which featured co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines breaking down the infamous Will Smith Oscar slap, was the talk show’s top telecast in all key target demographics in more than a year, ABC announced on Tuesday.

Goldberg, who is on the board of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, but was not at the Oscars herself, stated that while she advocated for sanctions against the Best Actor winner, she thought Smith should keep his statuette. “We’re not gonna let the Academy take that award from him,” she said.

“The View” averaged 2.727 million Total Viewers, 308,000 Women 25-54 and 225,000 Women 18-49, during the week of March 28, 2022, based on live + same day data from Nielsen Media Research.

The talk show turned in across-the-board gains from the previous week: Total Viewers (+24% – 2.727 million vs. 2.203 million), Women 25-54 (+34% – 308,000 vs. 230,000) and Women 18-49 (+20% – 225,000 vs. 187,000), drawing its largest overall audience in over a year. On March 28, “The View” scored its top telecast for Total Viewers (3.076 million) and Women 25-54 (425,000) since March 8, 2021 and Women 18-49 (302.000) since February 19, 2021.

“The View” ranks No. 1 in households and total viewers among the daytime network talk shows and news programs for the week and the season to date.

For the week of March 28, “The View” ranked No. 1 in households with a 1.9 rating and 2.727 million total viewers, beating NBC’s “Today Third Hour” (1.4 rating and 2.093 million viewers “Today with Hoda & Jenna” (1.1 rating and 1.592 million, respectively) and CBS’ “The Talk” (1.0 rating and 1.591 million viewers).

The talk show also improved on the same week last year in Total Viewers (+72% – 2.727 million vs. 1.587 million), Women 25-54 (+29% – 308,000 vs. 238,000) and Women 18-49 (+30% – 225,000 vs. 173,000).

The March 28 episode’s guest was “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

ABC’s long-running morning talk show has been celebrating its 25th anniversary since September and has been bringing back past co-hosts including Raven-Symoné, who dropped by last week to talk about her Disney Channel Series, “Raven’s Home.”