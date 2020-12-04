The View

ABC

How ‘The View’ Is Pulling Even More Viewers Now Than in 2016

by | December 4, 2020 @ 8:30 AM

Or 2015, for that matter

tony maglio ratings report banner

The ladies of “The View” are just about the only people having a good 2020 — even if they’ve been griping about most of it like the rest of us.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Grey's Anatomy

TR Knight’s Surprise ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return Leads ABC to Thursday Ratings Win
Wonder Woman 1984 HBO Max 2021 Films

Movie Theaters vs Streaming? Warner Bros’ HBO Max Plan Is a Complete Paradigm Shift
movie theater closed pandemic

Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Move May Be ‘Nail in the Coffin’ for Struggling Movie Theaters

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: Spotify’s ‘Smart’ Bet on Joe Rogan and Apple’s ‘Awful’ Strategy | PRO Video
Dune Timothee Chalamet

Did HBO Max Just Become the Best Bargain in Streaming?

Why Discovery+ Won’t be Hurt as Late Arrival to the Streaming Wars
dax holt adam glyn tristan thompson khloe kardashian larsa pippen

Inside 2 TMZ Veterans’ Plan to Disrupt the Celebrity News Model
Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 23

NBC’s Christmas Tree Lighting Outdraws ‘The Masked Singer’ Triple Elimination in Total Viewers
jd heyman

EW Top Editor JD Heyman Axed After Complaints of ‘Inappropriate,’ ‘Racially Insensitive’ Comments (Exclusive)
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Leads Santa’s Sleigh, but Not Tuesday’s Ratings

Hollywood Agents Are Pushing to Sell Films to Streamers Amid Theater Shutdown