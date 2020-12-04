How ‘The View’ Is Pulling Even More Viewers Now Than in 2016

Or 2015, for that matter

The ladies of “The View” are just about the only people having a good 2020 — even if they’ve been griping about most of it like the rest of us.

So far this fall, “The View” has enjoyed its most-watched season in six years. Yes, that means Donald Trump’s 2020 loss has been even better business for the ABC daytime talk show than his 2016 win.

For the recently completed November sweep period, “The View” averaged 3.048 million total viewers, a 13% improvement over the same time frame last year, according to Nielsen data. It was the show’s best November sweep since 2014, and brought in the show’s largest audience for any sweep period since February 2015.

The show’s senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin told TheWrap that “The View” sees the election “as our Super Bowl.”

Also Read: Joy Behar Slams Trump for 'Shaking Down' Supporters: 'Stop Sending Him Money' (Video)

“We are extremely proud of ‘The View’s’ impact on the political conversation,” she continued. “Welcoming politicians and newsmakers from both sides of the aisle at our virtual table, the co-hosts continue to navigate the most important topics of the day. Viewers look to ‘The View’ to be informed and to reflect the conversations they’re having, making the show the number one destination in daytime.”

“In this singular moment in history, ‘The View’ has never been more relevant,” executive producer Brian Teta said. “As our viewers are going through this tumultuous time in our country, our co-hosts, who have been going through it right alongside them, are asking the important questions that we all have and demanding answers from the people in power.”

Of course, all of the run up to Election Day 2020 and that too-close-to-call week certainly helped the Whoopi Goldberg-moderated series, which in the Trump era has leaned ever harder into politics than usual (and double that for an election year), but the success has continued weeks into Joe Biden becoming president-elect.

Also Read: 3 Series Each Broadcast Network Is Most Thankful for This (Weird) TV Season

Including syndication programs, season-to-date, “The View” ranks No. 1 in households (with a 2.2 rating) for the first time at this point in the season in its 24-year history. “The View” has finished first in that metric for 11 straight weeks now. Soon, runner-up “Dr. Phil” is gonna need therapy over that fact.

In addition to Goldberg, “The View” is (usually) cohosted by some combination of Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro. “The View” airs weekdays on ABC at 11 a.m. ET/10c (and 10 a.m. PT).