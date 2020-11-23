‘The View’ Roasts Republicans for Silence About Trump: ‘How Do You Sleep at Night?’ (Video)
Over the weekend, journalist Carl Bernstein released the names of 21 Republican senators who privately denounced Trump
Margeaux Sippell | November 23, 2020 @ 9:49 AM
Last Updated: November 23, 2020 @ 9:56 AM
On Monday, “The View” praised Republican leaders who have openly admitted that it’s time for Donald Trump to concede — and scolded those who’ve remained silent during his attempts to subvert election results.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney have all said they believe it’s time for Trump to admit he lost the presidential election to Joe Biden. But over the weekend, journalist Carl Bernstein — who reported on the Watergate scandal for the Washington Post — released the names of 21 Republican senators who have privately expressed their contempt for the sitting president but have remained publicly mute. Bernstein called them out for helping to “enable” Trump to undermine the electoral system, and the “View” co-hosts echoed that sentiment.
Whoopi Goldberg opened up the discussion by asking, “What is it going to take to get people going? We can all just get together and sing, ‘The party’s over.'”
“The View” co-host Ana Navarro had a strong message for Republicans who are too afraid to put country before party.
“I ask those Republicans shaking in cowardice: What are your children going to say when they get confronted by your cowardice in 20 and 30 years? When they get asked, ‘What did your dad do when he was a senator?’ and the answer is, ‘Stay in silence while a mad man tried to steal and reverse the elections’?” she asked. “History matters, and they are going to go down in shame for this very dark period in American history.”
Goldberg added, “Am I crazy or does it feels like there’s a coup trying to happen?”
“I hope to God there’s no coups happening, but I 100% agree with Ana right now,” said “The View” co-host Sara Haines. “What runs through my head is, how do you sleep at night? We’re in the throes of a global pandemic. This peaceful transfer of power falls on more than just the president and his administration. It falls on everyone in D.C. and everyone in this country. We are hearing that the fact that we’re not agreeing, which most of us are, how this election turned out — this could delay the vaccine.”
'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' - 15 Things That Still Bother Fans About Netflix Revival of CW Series (Photos)
It's been four years since the "Gilmore Girls" revival dropped on Netflix and it would be an understatement to say that not all fans were thrilled with what they saw when Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) reentered their lives almost a decade after the show ended. With the four-part series set to make its broadcast debut on The CW tonight -- and air over the next four nights -- TheWrap thought it was a good time to reflect on everything that bugged viewers about "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" in 2016. Enjoy reliving the madness that ensued when we got back to Stars Hollow. But first grab some Pop-Tarts and coffee, you're gonna need them to get through this list. Actually, skip the coffee. It will just get you more worked up.
1. Who the heck is Rory's baby daddy? The most obvious, but still most infuriating, part of the revival was the infamous final four words. Now we know that Rory is pregnant, but we may never know who the father is (unless those "very preliminary" talks for another season go well). Also, this pregnancy came out of nowhere, so that wasn't fun. Ugh.
2. Rory didn't learn her lesson about cheating. At the end of Season 4, Rory slept with her married ex-boyfriend Dean and fans, understandably, freaked out. She seemed to have learned from the misstep during the original series, but in the revival she is having a full-blown affair with Logan. WTF?
3. Paul. Why? Just, why? What was the point of Paul? To make us all realize Rory has become just totally inconsiderate to the point where she won't break up with a guy for a year because, reasons?
4. Lorelai and Luke's issues. Look, fans get that a happy ending in the series finale didn't necessarily mean the couple was safe forever. But watching these two will-they-or-won't-they all through the revival was just annoying. Especially when we *knew* they would.
5. Rory's freakin' phones. The revival took place in 2016, not 2002. It made no sense that Rory would need a work phone, a personal phone and a Stars Hollow phone. This may have been one of the smallest annoyances, but it was a bit that got old *real* fast.
6. Many of the references were super dated. Fans were so excited to get a taste of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's take on current events, but it seemed like the revival was all over the place with references. Yes, Lorelai and Rory have brains filled to the brim with pop culture facts from decades past, but this was a time for us to hear them riff on what' going on right now.
7. The Gilmore Girls weren't very PC. We're not saying that Lorelai and Rory need to change their personalities, but the two have always been very accepting and open-minded, so some of the jokes about body image, race (Emily's maid, anyone?) and sexuality were awkward.
8. Rory's career (or lack thereof). Rory was a stellar student and the editor of the Yale Daily News. And while she may not have ended the show with a permanent job offer, we were hoping to see that she had made something great of herself since taking off to follow Barack Obama on the campaign trail in the finale. Instead, Rory seems to be not just drowning in the journalism field, but not even trying that hard to stay afloat.
9. Jess. The problem with Jess was there was no problem with Jess. Jess was perfect. Jess was the picture of stability and awesomeness compared to everyone around him. Honestly, this made us mad because we realized Rory didn't deserve to get back together with him at this point. After all, he's come so far and she's regressed so much. So maybe it's good they didn't?
10. Lorelai's weird "Wild" trip. Fans didn't care how lost Lorelai was after her father Richard's death and her relationship "problems" with Luke -- the trip she took to hike the Pacific Crest Trail was just not realistic. Luckily, she didn't actually even start it, so that fell in line with her character. But it was still a very weird move.
11. That letter. During one of their therapy sessions, Emily brought up a horrible letter she says Lorelai sent her on her birthday one year, only Lorelai swears she never wrote such a letter. And then that's it! We never learned who wrote it or why. Uh, okay.
12. Lorelai's initial reaction to Rory's book. Lorelai has never been anything but supportive of Rory -- sometimes to her detriment. So for her to snap at her daughter's (well, really Jess') idea to write a book about their lives seems really weird. Yeah, she finally got on board, but being down on it from the beginning was out of character.
13. Paris and Doyle. Man, did fans love this couple during the series. So it totally killed us to see they were getting a divorce by the time the revival rolled around. However, they hadn't actually finalized anything by the end of "A Year in the Life," so we can dream.
14. Rory's nomad existence. Rory was a crazy organized person throughout the entire series and the idea that she wouldn't have a permanent address, let alone one place to store her stuff, by the time she was 32 is just unbelievable. Well, it is.
15. The lack of other characters' storylines. "Gilmore Girls" was always a show about, well, the Gilmore girls. But, it still focused pretty heavily on all of its characters. We didn't get enough Sookie, Lane, Zack, Jackson or Mrs. Kim in the revival. Though we finally met Mr. Kim and got a pretty decent amount of Michel, so, yay?
