The first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, a nurse named Sandra Lindsay from Queens, New York, paid a visit to “The View” on Tuesday to share her experience — and to reassure anyone who’s worried about getting the shot.

As co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out, an NBC story from earlier this week reported that many Black Americans are afraid to take the vaccine and feel distrustful of government officials after so much mixed messaging throughout the pandemic.

“There are a lot of people, including many in the Black and Latino communities, who are nervous about taking the vaccine,” Hostin told Lindsay on Tuesday’s episode. “What do you want to say to all of the people who are thinking about skipping the vaccine out of fear and mistrust?”

Lindsay, a Black woman, responded that she hopes they will look to her “as an inspiration.”

“I would say to them, use me as an inspiration. I hope that I’ve inspired you. Listen to the experts like Dr. Fauci, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and others. Speak to your healthcare providers. Do not skip the vaccine,” she said. “I trust science. What I don’t trust is COVID-19, and you should not either. Please, please, please listen to me and the others. I have seen a lot and experienced a lot, so I appeal to you. This is mostly why I wanted to do this. It’s nice to be on television to have this platform to share with the masses, but I did this to preserve public health and safety.”

Lindsay expressed the same sentiment to the New York Times on Monday, the same day she received the first vaccine in the U.S. live on CNN.

“That was the goal today,” she told the Times. “Not to be the first one to take the vaccine, but to inspire people who look like me, who are skeptical in general about taking vaccines.”

Watch “The View” clip below.

“A burden was lifted off my shoulders yesterday as I got that shot.” ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay made history as the first American to get the COVID-19 vaccine and she tells @TheView she got the vaccine publicly to help “preserve public health and safety.” https://t.co/ub8JZYdTnB pic.twitter.com/F0t2Kx58Dk — The View (@TheView) December 15, 2020

