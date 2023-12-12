Things on “The View” are a little tense right now apparently, particularly between hosts Ana Navarro and Sara Haines. According to Haines, Navarro “now harasses” her daily, for robbing Navarro’s dog of a big win on the show.

Haines revealed this strain on their friendship on Tuesday morning, as she and her co-hosts discussed the concept of “neutral friends;” these are people who refuse to take sides in a disagreement between mutual friends. While Haines’ co-hosts didn’t love the idea of that, Haines admitted that a recent event on the show changed her mind.

Last week on “The View,” the hosts held an in-house dog show, pitting the pups of Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin against each other. Haines hosted the little competition and, amid a lot of pressure from her co-hosts, did pick a winner.

“Sunny won, and I have not heard the end of it from Ana Navarro, who now harasses me every day because ‘ChaCha was robbed,’” Haines explained. “And so, I now realize that maybe being a neutral friend has perks, in a job where those friends show up and literally know where you live.”

To that, Farah Griffin joked that if only Haines had “the courage” to pick the right dog, this could’ve been avoided.

“The election was rigged, and I should’ve said something,” Haines jokingly agreed with a laugh.

Of course, Navarro wasn’t on the show Tuesday. Despite being the usual fill-in host when one of the ladies are out — as Behar is this week due to getting COVID for the first time — it was Yvette Nicole Brown at the table on Tuesday.

“The View” airs daily at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.