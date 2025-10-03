‘The View’ Host Sara Haines Defends Bad Bunny for Refusing to Tour in US Before Super Bowl: ‘It’s Common Sense’ | Video

“The View” host Sara Haines doesn’t blame Bad Bunny at all for refusing to tour in the U.S. due to threats of ICE. In fact, according to the ABC host, it’s just “common sense.”

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed how Homeland Security advisor Corey Lewandowski promised this week that ICE enforcement would be present at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which Bad Bunny is headlining. The move drew mockery from Joy Behar — moderating in Whoopi Goldberg’s stead due to the latter being off on Fridays — who joked that the sentiment essentially boils down to “we will arrest you, but they hate America.”

“Well, and the whole idea that he hates America, put yourself in his shoes for a second,” host Sara Haines said. “These are his fans coming to his concerts. We have all watched, no matter whether you support it or don’t support it, what people are doing right now. They’re showing up in businesses. They’re showing up at games, in school, wherever it is, and we’re watching all of these clips from local news to national news.”

TRUMP ADVISOR SAYS ICE WILL BE PRESENT AT SUPER BOWL: Days after the NFL announced that Bad Bunny will perform the Super Bowl, 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on homeland security adviser Corey Lewandowski's latest comments. pic.twitter.com/zjKHaEWUs2 — The View (@TheView) October 3, 2025

“It’s common sense that someone who loves their fans would not say, ‘Don’t let me be the bait and switch for you to be here and put yourselves in danger,’” she continued. “So that is not ‘I hate America,’ that is ‘I actually am caring about the people that support me and my music and I love them.’”

Meanwhile, hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were overjoyed — to the point of actual whooping and hollering — about the show. Navarro in particular was thrilled about the “win” for the Latino community.

“There is no doubt that the Latino community is taking a victory lap on this,” Navarro explained. “Because listen, at a time when you see Latino immigrants being racially profiled, when you see immigrants being hunted down like animals, when it’s been a really hard nine months for the Latino community, most of us, many of us, to hear that Bad Bunny is going to be in that huge stage representing, gives us something to be happy about and to celebrate.”

“And you know what? The more mad they are, the more gleeful I am,” she continued.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.