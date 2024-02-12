“The View” hosts weren’t having Nikki Haley’s latest argument against President Joe Biden in which she posited that the Democratic Party is going to find a new nominee.

“Is she going to be around in the next 30 days?” cohost Sunny Hostin said, shadily. “She’s not gonna be the nominee either. She needs to take several seats.”

Haley, who said that she doesn’t think Biden will be the Democratic nominee 30 days from now, gave reasons as to why, but Hostin and Ana Navarro immediately shut down her comments due to the ongoing Republican primary. All signs point to her being defeated by former President Donald Trump, the presumed Republican nominee.

“What does she think is gonna happen in 30 days?” Haines said in Monday’s discussion.

HALEY PREDICTS BIDEN WON'T BE NOMINEE: #TheView co-hosts react to the GOP candidate's comments over the weekend about Pres. Biden. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/CpdWmHOG5Q — The View (@TheView) February 12, 2024

In full, Haley’s comments at her campaign event Sunday went: “My bet is 30 days from now, I don’t think Joe Biden’s going to be the nominee … You look at, one, the report that came out, then he does the press conference where he was angry and then he has another confused moment. Then he doesn’t do the interview today that’s awarded to every president for 25 minutes before the Super Bowl, and you see the Democrats starting to melt down. I wish Joe Biden well, I really do. But the Democrats in the best interest of their party and our country, they need to find a new nominee.”

Navarro gave a longer analysis of Haley’s position ahead of the Republican primary kicking off in the former governor’s home state of South Carolina.

“My bet is that in 12 days, she’s going to get beaten like a bongo drum in her home state by Donald Trump,” Navarro said. “And my bet is that she’s not going to be the Republican nominee. So if you want to put money on it, Nikki, I’m betting on Joe, not on you.”

Watch the full segment from Monday in the video above.