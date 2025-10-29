‘The View’ Won’t Wear Halloween Costumes Because They Can’t ‘Talk About the Middle East While Dressed as Little Orphan Annie’ | Video

“The View” revealed Monday that hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin will not be dressing in costume for Halloween for the second year in a row.

The reason? Executive producer Brian Teta feels the panel can’t otherwise do the talk show’s popular Hot Topics segment, where they tackle the hot social and political issues of the day.

“The honest truth is we can’t do Hot Topics when we’re dressed up,” Teta said on “The View” podcast “Behind the Table” Tuesday. “You don’t want to talk about the Middle East while you’re dressed as Little Orphan Annie, it seems a little ridiculous.”

Behar, who joined Teta on Tuesday’s episode, agreed. “It’s a kids’ holiday, and it should be used that way,” she said.

“I’m proud of the tradition of the stuff we’ve done, but I think — and it’s not to say we’ll never do it again, but we’re not doing it this year,” Teta concluded. “We’ll see what happens.”

The EP added that last year’s Halloween episode didn’t include costumes and it was “our highest-rated Halloween show in four years.” “So who needs it?” Behar deadpanned.

It’s a deviation from what many “The View” fans have come to expect from the show, which has traditionally dressed up its panel of hosts in elaborate, kooky costumes — from Behar as that orphan Annie to Goldberg as Vampira (pictured above) to going all the way back to Barbara Walters as Marilyn Monroe. Teta assured that Friday’s program will still include a memorable cold open, kids’ costumes and “people will like it.”

Watch the full “Behind the Table” interview below:

Teta and “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin addressed the decision to not dress up for the holiday on Monday’s episode of the podcast, as well.

“I know I was bummed, but to be honest, with how heavy some of the topics are, you don’t want to be, like, dressed as a grape and talking about what’s happening in our news cycle,” Griffin said at the time.

“The View” airs on ABC weekdays at 11 a.m./8 a.m. PT.