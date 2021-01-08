On Friday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin revealed the news that both of her husband’s parents died of COVID-19 within just three days of each other over the holidays.

Fighting back tears, Hostin shared the story in the hopes that it would inspire viewers to take more precautions to lessen the spread of the virus.

“After speaking with [my husband], he felt that from a public health standpoint it was very important for me to share that we are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays. He lost his father on Dec. 28 and he lost his mother on New Year’s Day, both to COVID. They were both physicians and they were both very careful. They didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving with us because we all decided it wasn’t safe. And after a lot of contact tracing, we still don’t know how they contracted this virus,” she said.

“We want to thank the doctors and nurses that gave them such incredible care. They’re doing God’s work letting us facetime with Manny’s parents while they were passing away. Despite all of that, they didn’t make it. And COVID is very, very serious. It is not a joke, it is not a hoax.”

Hostin went on to thank her fellow co-hosts on “The View” for giving her emotional support over the difficult time.

“I want to also thank my ‘View’ family and my ABC family — Whoopie, for sending so much food for several weeks; Ana, for calling us and giving us all the information you gained while Al was battling this virus; Meghan, for distracting me with all the pop culture news and sending us bourbon, Manny says the best condolence gift he’s gotten so far; Joy, for your calls and your humor,” she said. “You guys really wrapped your love around us and we’re so very thankful. “

Then she offered a sobering message to viewers.

“COVID is devastating, and while my kids and Manny’s siblings Helen and Carlos are in deep grief, we want everyone to know that you may think you’re healthy and you won’t be impacted, but you may be an asymptomatic carrier. You could put someone you love at risk. So please, I beg of you, social distance, wear your mask, wash your hands, and if you get the opportunity to take this vaccine, take it.”

Over 365,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Watch the clip below. (And watch this clip to catch the tail end of her statement that got cut off in the first clip).

