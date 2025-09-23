‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Breathes Literal Sigh of Relief When Kamala Harris Says Her Question Wasn’t a ‘Tipping Point’ of Election | Video

“The View” host Sunny Hostin breathed a very literal sigh of relief on Tuesday morning, after former vice president Kamala Harris reassured the ABC host that she didn’t consider Hostin’s question during her last appearance on the show to be a “tipping point” of the election.

During Harris’ stop at the show in October, Hostin asked her point blank if there was anything she’d do differently than the Biden administration. Harris immediately replied that nothing came to mind, and that moment has since been labeled a key mistake in her campaign by many.

Hostin pointed that out to Harris on Tuesday, noting that she herself knew in the moment that Harris’ answer would be a problem, and wondered if the former VP considers that moment “a tipping point” for her loss.

“No,” Harris replied simply.

“Good, because Sunny doesn’t want to take the blame,” host Joy Behar replied as Hostin took a moment to simply smile and breathe in relief.

The moment earned a big laugh from the audience and Harris, who joked that it felt like “a confessional” moment was happening between her and Hostin. The former VP also noted that some of the biggest factors, in her opinion, were the prices of everyday goods and the amount of time she had in her campaign.

Harris also explained why she didn’t distinguish herself from Biden in the moment that Hostin was referring to, and why she didn’t realize it’d be such a big deal.

“I didn’t fully appreciate how much people wanted to know there was a difference between me and President Biden. I thought it was obvious,” Harris said. “And I didn’t want to offer a difference in a way that would be received or suggested to be a criticism and, you know, in the campaign full time, I was pointing out the differences!”

You can watch the moment in the video above.