Just two days after predicting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are destined to fail because of Kelce’s “swag,” Sunny Hostin is walking back her assertion. In fact, the host of “The View” is reversing it entirely, after learning that their families have spent time together.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the women of the ABC talk show discussed being in awkward situations with their parents, after Swift posted a video of her and her parents at a Super Bowl afterparty in Las Vegas. Swift noted in the video that it was supposed to be a “friends and family party,” but in reality, it was an undeniable rager with fans.

As the hosts reminisced on embarrassing party situations with their own families, host Alyssa Farah Griffin — the resident Swiftie of “The View” — noted that, though it may have been awkward, it could be a good sign for Swift’s relationship with Kelce.

“I love that her parents were there, because they’ve gotten to know Travis Kelce’s parents. I feel like parents of the partner getting to know each other, that’s a serious step,” Farah Griffin said. “My mom didn’t meet my in-laws until like, my wedding shower.”

When host Sara Haines chimed in pointing out that Swift and Kelce’s parents also hung out over the holidays, Sunny Hostin was stunned to learn that the couple had even spent the holidays together.

“I’m gonna reverse my prediction,” she said. “I predicted the other day that, because of what he was wearing to the Super Bowl, that they wouldn’t work out. But I didn’t know that. I’m switching my prediction. I think they may get married.”

Hostin then turned to Joy Behar for input on the matter, who was visibly stunned to be included on the topic, given that both she and Whoopi Goldberg aren’t all that invested in it.

TAYLOR SWIFT ACCIDENTALLY WENT CLUBBING WITH PARENTS #TheView co-hosts react to the viral video of Taylor Swift at a Super Bowl victory celebration at a Vegas club with her parents. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/bTLVIesuu3 — The View (@TheView) February 14, 2024

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.