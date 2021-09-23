‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Questions How ‘Redeemable’ GOP Is: ‘Let’s Just Throw Out the Entire Republican Party’ (Video)

Sunny Hostin made her thoughts on the Republican party and all its members — including Liz Cheney — exceedingly clear on “The View” on Thursday. And for her, the solution is simple: just get rid of them.

The discussion began as Joy Behar, once again filling in for Whoopi Goldberg as moderator, brought up the recent sparring between former presidents George W. Bush and Trump, over the fact that Bush is helping fundraising efforts for Liz Cheney’s re-election campaign.

Cheney has publicly spoken out against Trump and was one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach him following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. She has been hailed for putting country above party, but “The View” host Sunny Hostin has a few problems with that.

“You know, everyone’s talking about Liz Cheney like she’s the savior of the Republican party and my question is really, is the Republican party worth saving?” Hostin said.

Hostin then noted that Cheney often actually voted down party lines, voting with Trump 92% of the time while he was in office. Hostin cited Cheney’s votes against increasing COVID stimulus payments, against the George Floyd Justice in Policing act, against extending emergency housing assistance during the pandemic, and more.

In response, Behar argued that the alternative to Cheney would actually be someone far worse. To that, Hostin agreed, and stated her point very bluntly.

“I’m saying, let’s just throw out the entire Republican party,” Hostin said. She added that just because Cheney voted to impeach Trump and agreed that the January 6 insurrection was bad, really, that should’ve been the bare minimum for everyone.

“What’s redeemable about the Republican party?” Hostin added.

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.