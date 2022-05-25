‘The View': Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro Shames Ted Cruz for Being ‘A Slave to The Gun Lobby’

Following the sickening mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, which left 19 children and two adults dead, Texas congressman Joaquin Castro appeared on “The View” on Wednesday morning. And he had some choice words for his colleagues Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott.

Speaking broadly on the issue, Castro noted that a big piece of the problem is politicians who accept campaign money from the NRA, and thus are “beholden” to the organization. As he continued, Castro eventually called out the U.S. senator from Texas and the Texas governor specifically, for being two prime examples of such politicians.

“I don’t know how Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz can show their face in Uvalde, Texas this week,” Castro said. “Greg Abbott has made the situation even worse and more dangerous. And Ted Cruz is just a slave to the gun lobby. And he won’t do anything to solve this problem, and has just made matters worse. These are people that have taken millions of dollars from the NRA, and aren’t listening to their constituents.”

Castro also called out Abbott for doing the exact opposite of passing gun control legislation, shaming him for making access to firearms easier in the state.

“Greg Abbott has made the state of Texas more dangerous, even after the massacre in El Paso in 2019, by passing lax gun laws,” Castro said.

At the start of the show, the hosts of “The View” raged against exactly that, calling for all Republican lawmakers to step up.

“I swear to God, if I see another Republican senator talk about their heart being broken, I’m a go punch somebody,” host Whoopi Goldberg said. “I can’t take it. And your ‘thoughts and prayers.’ If your thoughts and prayers were really with everybody, you’d have done something by now.”