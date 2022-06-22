‘The View’ Host and Former Criminal Prosecutor Sunny Hostin Lays Out Possible Charges for Trump After Jan. 6 Hearings (Video)

Following Tuesday’s hearing from the Jan. 6 select committee, “The View” host Sunny Hostin put her criminal prosecution experience to work. And to her ears, there are at least three criminal charges that Donald Trump should face.

During the show’s Hot Topics discussion, the panel of women noted that with every new reveal from the committee hearings, they are more disgusted, and often more disheartened. Still, Hostin has some hope after new recordings of Trump were released on Tuesday.

“I do think what I heard yesterday was the best case forward against the former president,” Hostin said. “I heard evidence of criminality and I thought, my God, this committee is doing the work and laying the groundwork for Merrick Garland’s justice department. I heard federal crimes.”

When Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts pressed Hostin on what exact charges would be possible at this point, Hostin noted that she heard three “distinct crimes [that] as a former prosecutor, I could prosecute.”

“I heard obstruction of an official proceeding, because he tried to obstruct the Jan. 6 electoral count, and we have him on the phone trying to do it,” Hostin began listing. “Then we also have criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States, to defraud the very American citizens that voted. We have him, again, on the phone as part of a conspiracy. And then just common law fraud! Just common law fraud.”

Host Joy Behar questioned whether “seditious conspiracy” could be added to that list, but Hostin was hesitant on that one. “Seditious conspiracy is a little bit difficult. I think that’s going to be the most difficult thing,” she said.

