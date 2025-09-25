‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Trump’s Real Goal With Legal Attacks on All Dems Is ‘Not Convictions’

President Trump publicly demanded Attorney General Pam Bondi prosecute Democratic opponents on Saturday, but “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin doesn’t think his goal is to get these people convicted. The ABC host and former Trump staffer thinks it’s just a scare tactic.

In a since-deleted social media post — which many speculated was meant to be a private text, and Farah Griffin even joked on Thursday sounded more like a DM — Trump directly called on Bondi to prosecute James Comey, Adam Schiff, Letitia James and more. Discussing it on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the women condemned the post, calling it nothing more than another distraction from real issues.

That said, Farah Griffin noted that Trump’s “goal is not convictions” with these legal attacks.

“It’s to get these people to be racked up with legal fees, it’s to intimidate people from being critics of him,” she said. “That’s what it simply comes down to. And it’s also, to him, I think it’s some degree of payback for, he felt like he was tied up in the legal system for two years.”

At that, host Sunny Hostin agreed that it’s “an intimidation campaign.” As a former federal prosecutor herself, Hostin also made it clear that Trump’s team wouldn’t even be able to get convictions.

“It’s to tie these peoples’ hands, it’s to make other people not want to speak out against him,” Farah Griffin added.

Host Joy Behar joked that she’d be fine with Comey being prosecuted though, simply because she doesn’t appreciate how he treated Hillary Clinton. Behar further joked that it’s the “one thing” she’s ever agreed with Trump on.

