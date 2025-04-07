‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Man With ‘Outsized Influence’ on Trump’s Trade War Was Actively Kept Out of Meetings in First Term

As Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to keep the stock market spiraling, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin says there is another man encouraging the president — one who was actively kept out of meetings with Trump during his first term for worry over something like this.

In discussing the current stock market situation on Monday morning, Farah Griffin argued that Trump’s ideas on tariffs and trade wars might work, “if we were the 13 original colonies.” But, considering America is decidedly not those colonies anymore, it is simply unfeasible to have every good that Americans use and/or consume be manufactured in the country.

Farah Griffin also pointed out that, having worked in the first Trump administration, there’s one man who is steering Trump in this ill-advised direction.

“I want to talk about one person who’s having an outsized influence on this trade war that has tanked the markets, cost people a lot of money in their retirement accounts already,” she said. “And it’s an individual named Peter Navarro.”

At that, host Ana Navarro cut in immediately to note that there is no familial relation between her and Trump’s advisor whatsoever.

“I knew him in the first Trump term. Candidly, the smart economic advisors around Donald Trump in the first term would try to keep Peter Navarro out of meetings with Donald Trump,” Farah Griffin explained. “Because he so often lacked information, preparation, statistics; he would put wrong information in front of him.”

The host noted that people like Steve Mnuchin and former vice president Mike Pence would successfully corral Navarro in the first term, but now that they are gone, he has seemingly unfettered access to the president.

“This time, he went in and rocked global markets, and is plummeting the wealth of this country,” Farah Griffin said.

With outlooks not changing for the better any time soon, Farah Griffin also offered a warning to those watching.

“This is not a rich person’s problem. This is not just people with a lot of money in the stock market,” she said. “This will hurt working-class Americans harder than anyone, the price of everything’s about to go through the roof.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.