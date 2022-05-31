‘The View’ Hits the Beach for a Full Week of Shows From Hot Vacation Destination

“The View” is literally going to be putting the “hot” in “hot topics” next month. The hosts announced on Thursday that the show is going international, broadcasting remotely from the Bahamas for a week in June.

“This show has been on the air for 25 seasons, and we are long, long, long, long overdue for a vacation,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg joked. “So ‘The View’ is headed to the Bahamas!”

At that, confetti canons exploded and the women at the table were treated to tropical drinks and a steel drum performance. The show will be in the Bahamas for the week of June 27, featuring a set by the ocean and, as always, live musical performances and guests.

IT'S TIME FOR HOT TROPICS! 🌴 To celebrate 25 seasons of #TheView, we’re thrilled to announce we’re going on a vacation to the Bahamas! For the week of June 27, we’ll be broadcasting from our sponsor @BahaMarResorts in beautiful Nassau! pic.twitter.com/cYDUHfsiuf — The View (@TheView) May 31, 2022

More to come…