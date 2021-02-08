On Monday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg called out Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) for his claims that Democrats were just as guilty of inciting violence as Republicans. The host first played a clip of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment. And then played Paul’s appearance on “Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace” where he proclaimed, “You can’t just criminalize Republican free speech and ignore all the Democrats who have incited violence.”

“That’s a false equivalent,” Goldberg responded, noting how Democrats like California’s Maxine Waters have rallied crowds but stopped well short of encouraging violence. “You can say Maxine Waters told people to get in people’s faces — we can point to 565 million times you-know-who incited violence. So I’m just going to point that out. One, two, three, four, five bad ideas perhaps… but 100 million bad ideas from the man who told people to take care of business like that? Come on.”

Goldberg turned the question to her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, asking if they thought that this kind of conflict meant that it would be an uphill battle for the Senate to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial beginning this week.

Also Read: 'The View': Meghan McCain Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Forcing 'Garbage and Bile' on GOP (Video)

Hostin noted that 45 out of the Senate’s 50 Republicans already think the trial is unconstitutional. “It just seems to me that when you need 17 Republicans to be brave enough to stand up and say that, you know, a twice-impeached disgraced former president led an insurrection on our democracy, on our Capitol, and that’s wrong — I just don’t think that it’s going to happen,” she said.

While she doubted that Trump would be convicted by the Senate, Haines praised Cheney — the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney — for speaking out and telling Republican they need to be “the party of truth, and not the party of Trump.”

“We’ve been saying that there isn’t leadership in the GOP willing to take that risk and she called out the election lies point blank,” Haines said, providing a slight hope to counteract Hostin’s pessimistic outlook.

Watch the clip below.