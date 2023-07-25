‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Defends ‘Barbie’ Against Conservatives – While Wearing Heels Stuffed With Severed Doll Heads (Video)

Roughly 20 Barbie dolls were seriously harmed in the making of this segment on “The View”: Co-host Whoopi Goldberg defended the “Barbie” movie against conservative backlash on Monday, and showed off a pair of high-heeled platform shoes stuffed with decapitated doll heads to show her “love” for the iconic Mattel toy.

Monday’s ABC talk panel kicked off its “Barbie” defense by showing a reel of conservative commentators (example: Ben Shapiro) taking potshots at the mega-hit movie that opened this past weekend to record box-offie numbers. For her part, Goldberg couldn’t believe that anyone would get that riled up about a topic so trivial:

“It’s a movie about a doll!” she said. “I thought y’all would be happy she doesn’t have any genitalia, no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia so he can’t be doing — it’s a doll movie!”

Goldberg explained that whatever hints of political or adult themes in Greta Gerwig’s plasticky feminist fantasy manifesto will be lost on kids who “haven’t lived through what the adults have lived through, so when they’re seeing this movie, that’s not how they’re looking at it.”

But anyone who watched the segment may never look at a Barbie doll the same again.

“Now, look, I love my Barbie,” Goldberg said, lifting one of her feet up to the table to show off a pair of shoes with clear plastic platforms that were – stuffed with decapitated Barbie doll heads?

“Oh – my gosh,” Alyssa Farah Griffith said, laughing nervously.

“It’s a doll movie,” Goldberg continued. “I’m shocked that’s what is freaking you out!”

But by that point, “a doll movie” was decidedly not what was freaking anyone out.

