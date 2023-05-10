Whoopi Goldberg has had just about enough of the saga surrounding her purported flatulence, so on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” she addressed it with Sunny Hostin and Andy Cohen directly.

If you’re not caught up on fartgate, congratulations, you’re probably living a good, healthy life. Here’s the short version: In recent weeks, watchers of “The View” have claimed to hear Goldberg pass gas during the show.

It’s become a running joke, especially after host Sunny Hostin said on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live!” that Goldberg is the host who farts the most. But, during an appearance shortly thereafter on Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Hostin clarified a few things, admitting that her beloved colleague confronted her about the claim.

“I think the way this thing started is Sara [Haines] drinks too much water on set. She has a weak bladder and so she’s constantly with two or three mugs,” Hostin said. “I really don’t understand her water process, but she kept on moving them across the table, and it made this farting noise.”

“So Whoopi in an effort to kind of cover that up — we have coasters now — was like, ‘Sorry y’all. That was me,’ and I just took her at her word.” Hostin continued. “So Whoopi said, ‘Why did you tell everybody I fart all the time?’ and I was like, ‘Because you joke about farting all the time and I’m across from the table.’ I can’t smell it. I don’t know whoever, you know, smelt it dealt it, so I just had no idea. She said, ‘Thanks a lot,’ but I mean, Whoopi and I are very close, so she was OK. I didn’t realize it would have so much pick-up Mr. Andy Cohen.”

So, when Cohen stopped by “The View” on Wednesday morning, Goldberg addressed them both directly.

“Before we get started, I want to put something to bed with the two of you,” she said. “I’m just gonna say it, there was never an issue. A sound was made on the table, and that’s what it was. We don’t need to bring it up ever again, anywhere. OK? We’re good?”

Well, that should nip the story once and for all.