‘The View’: Whoopi Gets Frustrated at Having to Clarify Trump Joke Since ‘No One Understands Nuance’ | Video

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg got pretty frustrated on Monday morning, after fellow co-host Sunny Hostin prompted her to clarify a joke she made about President Trump. According to Whoopi, it was “ridiculous” that she had to do so, simply because “no one understands nuance.”

The moment came during the first Hot Topics discussion of the day, as the ABC hosts discussed Trump’s most recent interview with “60 Minutes.” During the interview, the president admitted he has no idea who crypto billionaire Changpeng Zhao is, despite giving the man a pardon.

The women of “The View” took umbrage at that, with Whoopi joking that Trump doesn’t know about his own pardon “because he used an autopen” to sign it.

TAKEAWAYS FROM PRES. TRUMP’S ‘60 MINUTES’ INTERVIEW: From ICE raids to the government shutdown, 'The View' co-hosts share their takeaways from the president's interview on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/b60IaAUKwR — The View (@TheView) November 3, 2025

The punchline came as Hostin questioned why Trump doesn’t know about his own pardons after criticizing former president Biden for using autopens on pardons. The conversation continued from there but, just as it was coming to an end, Hostin could be seen passing a note to Whoopi while the moderator made her final point.

“What the hell, what?” Whoopi said, cutting herself off mid-sentence to read the card.

“I love when Sunny passes notes,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin said with a laugh.

As Whoopi read the card, it became apparent that Hostin was encouraging a legal disclaimer, pointing out that it’s unknown if Trump used an autopen to sign Zhao’s pardon. To that, Whoopi got exasperated, and called out “it was a joke!”

“Well, I’m sorry. You know, the hardest thing about this job now

is no one understands nuance,” she said. “You know when you hear a joke, when somebody’s fooling around, when they’re not saying something specific, especially on this show! I’m very specific when I’m pointing stuff out. When I’m making jokes, you know when I’m making jokes. This is ridiculous. Anywho!”

At that, Whoopi ripped up the card and continued on. You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.