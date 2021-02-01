Of all the spirited disagreements to happen on “The View,” Monday morning saw one of the rarest spats — between Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

The moderator and co-host have liberal views and usually see eye to eye. But that changed this morning during a discussion about Sen. Joe Manchin’s gripe with Vice President Kamala Harris for not informing him before doing an interview with a local West Virginia news station about the new COVID-19 stimulus package.

Goldberg defended Harris, noting that Sen. Manchin “sounds a little bigoted.”

“Let me just point this out,” Goldberg said. “Joe, she is the vice president, she does not work for you, she doesn’t need your permission to go do this. When you talk like that, it sounds a little bigoted, like you think you have the right to tell her when she can and cannot come someplace.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with Goldberg, adding that Harris likely was following directions from President Biden and that she found Manchin’s sentiments toward Harris to be “disrespectful.”

But Behar saw it another way.

“Well, you know, Joe Manchin is a Democrat, but he swings to the right. At this moment in time, the democrats need Joe Manchin more than Joe Manchin needs the democrats because he will always win in West Virginia taking middle of the road positions. He’s got an ego problem, I’ll grant you that. But the guy voted for impeachment, he voted for the ACA, he’s on the Democratic team — so I don’t think it’s a great idea alienating Joe Manchin, no matter how big his ego is.”

Goldberg was so surprised she literally did a double-take.

“I’m sorry, do you think she needed to speak to him before she went and gave this interview?” Goldberg asked.

Behar replied: “I don’t know. I don’t know what the protocol — probably not.”

Goldberg interrupted: “No, because she’s the vice president.”

“I get that, but we’re talking about politics,” Behar continued. “And like I just said, the democrats need Joe Manchin’s vote. He has a lot of power right now in the democratic party. That’s all I’m saying, it’s politics.”

They continued to spar before Goldberg cut Behar off and asked for Meghan McCain’s opinion.

In perhaps the most shocking moment of this entire exchange, McCain — who just a few weeks ago got into a huge spat with Behar — said, “I completely agree with Joy.”

Watch the full clip below.

MANCHIN SLAMS VP FOR PRESSURING SENATE: After Vice. Pres. Kamala Harris interviewed with a local West Virginia TV station to discuss the new COVID-19 stimulus package, Sen. Joe Manchin took issue over not receiving notice of her appearance – the co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/R0ohh8HIGh — The View (@TheView) February 1, 2021