Whoopi Goldberg has absolutely had it.

“The View” moderator was so exasperated with Donald Trump’s claim that he’d already won the election that she went a little rogue on Wednesday’s episode, busting out a passionate rendition of Lenny Kravitz’s 1991 bop “It Aint’ Over Til It’s Over” aimed directly at the president.

“Well you know, as I listen to him, I feel like maybe he has a point,” Goldberg said of Trump’s election night speech in a voice dripping with obvious sarcasm. “Maybe what needs to happen is every damn ballot needs to be counted because I’d sure hate for him to lose any votes, so let’s make sure we count everything so that the president feels like he’s really really in charge.”

She then started quoting Kravitz: “Come on. So many tears I’ve cried, so much pain inside. But it ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

After letting co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin speak their minds, Goldberg couldn’t help but burst into song.

“This is going to go into the week, so everybody just needs to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and remember” — here she breaks into falsetto — “‘You was crying inside, you had lots of pride, but it ain’t over ’til it’s over.'”

Watch Whoopi go off in the clip below. Oh, and you can watch the official “It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over” music video here.

REACTIONS TO ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS: As votes continue to roll in with narrow margins in swing states and Pres. Trump already claiming victory over former Vice Pres. Biden, the co-hosts share their thoughts on the landmark election. https://t.co/7Y5oBIDcKa pic.twitter.com/l9qMz79s4K — The View (@TheView) November 4, 2020