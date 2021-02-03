On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t stop laughing over a clip of Newsmax co-anchor Bob Sellers walking out of an interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The pillow entrepreneur was banned from Twitter in late January for spreading election fraud conspiracy theories, and he doubled down on those outlandish claims during his Newsmax appearance on Tuesday. It got to the point where Sellers couldn’t take it anymore, so he abandoned his post and walked off in the middle of the interview.

“The subject of election fraud did not go over well when you-know-who loyalist, the MyPillow fellow, was on Newsmax yesterday,” Goldberg said on “The View,” laughing so hard over the clip that she could barely hold it together while asking for co-host Meghan McCain’s opinion.

Newsmax Anchor Flees Air After Mike Lindell Won't Shut Up About Nonexistent Voter Fraud (Video)

In a rare turn of events, McCain actually found herself agreeing with Goldberg.

“I know, Whoopi, it’s so good,” she said. “I really wanted us to show this on the show today, it’s so funny. The MyPillow guy having a meltdown and Newsmax, which is the Trumpiest of the Trump, other than OAN — it is Trump propaganda network.”

McCain added that she found it “very entertaining” to watch Lindell’s meltdown, saying she “could probably watch it about 30 times.”

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Get Into Rare Quarrel Over Sen. Joe Manchin (Video)

The clip was so amusing to the co-hosts that Goldberg burst out laughing again before tossing the discussion over to Joy Behar.

“I don’t know why this is tickling me, I just keep laughing,” Goldberg said.

But when it was Behar’s turn to talk, she revealed she had “a confession” to make: “Before Mike Lindell became the big Trump supporter we didn’t know about, I actually bought the pillow,” she said. “And let me say, it was like sleeping on a manhole cover. It was like cement, like cement on your head. It’s the worst thing. And you know Trump in Mar-a-Lago with his gold-plated toilet is never going to sleep on that pillow.”

Watch the clip below.

