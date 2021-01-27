Whoopi Goldberg called out the 45 Republican senators who voted to dismiss former President Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that they’re “scared” to convict him because “then their feet are going to be in the fire as well.”

The one-term president was charged with inciting an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and was successfully impeached for the second time a week later. But the co-hosts of “The View” were doubtful on Wednesday as to whether Trump’s trial, which is still happening despite the 45 Senate votes against it, will actually lead to a conviction. If it did, it would be the first successful conviction to come from an impeachment in U.S. history.

“A lot of the people that are saying, ‘No, we’re not going to vote for this,’ they’re protecting themselves because they know if he is convicted they are next,” Goldberg said on Wednesday. “Because with all of those senators and congresspeople, all the people that are still saying, ‘No, he was cheated,’ then their feet are going to be in the fire as well.”

Also Read: Meghan McCain: Democrats Who Agree With Katie Couric's 'Deprogram' Comments Can 'Go to Hell' (Video)

She continued: “See, with one lie, you can take them all down or raise them all up. If somebody would just say, ‘You know, I know that was his voice talking to the man in Georgia, I know that was his voice saying to people, yeah, you can peacefully go, but you know, this is not going to happen easily, you’re going to have to take what you want and Mike Pence is going to have to step up’ — You read the signs. I read the signs. You know what he said, and you know what you allowed to happen. You allowed it to happen.”

“All of you who are saying that this was a steal, the woman that was wearing the mask, you know what this was and you watched it happen and you let it happen,” she added. “Now you’re scared that if there is a vote that says, yeah, we’re going to impeach him, you all are on the line as well.”

Watch “The View” clip below.

45 GOP VOTE TO DISMISS IMPEACHMENT: After the Senate was sworn in as jurors, 45 Republicans agreed to dismiss the impeachment trial of former Pres. Trump for being “unconstitutional” – the co-hosts react and discuss the likelihood of a conviction. https://t.co/M6RsW2Fg0B pic.twitter.com/Ov8lFKUV7X — The View (@TheView) January 27, 2021