“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said President Trump and his health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s controversial healthcare policies are putting Americans children’s lives at risk.

“They’re playing Russian Roulette with the lives of children,” Goldberg, who joined her co-hosts back at the desk for the show’s Season 29 premiere. She went on to explain that children are often the group who spread germs the easiest due to their congregations around other children.

“Any time you go to a school … who knows what’s in there? They sneeze, everybody gets sick. You think you’re dying, but you’re not, you just got hit by kids stuff.”

She continued: “There are reasons that people put these mandates in place. Now [Trump’s government wants] to get rid of all of them. You’re basically saying, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ If your kid goes to school with other kids … and your grandparents, who are elderly, are in with your grandkids. So now, you’re saying, y’all don’t care? So what do we do?”

The panel’s conversation stems from Kennedy’s ongoing Senate committee hearings where several Democratic politicians have called on him to resign over he and Trump’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) overhaul, which has led to 600 CDC officials being fired and the implementation of new Covid-19 vaccine policies.

While the panel slammed Kennedy as someone who vaccinated his own children, and called him out for not knowing the number of Americans who’ve died from Covid, they also shared their own healthcare experiences since Kennedy’s taken over.

“He’s not a doctor. I mean, I went to get a Covid shot when I was on vacation and they told me I needed a prescription — since when? I’ve never had that before,” Joy Behar said before questioning why Americans should take Kennedy’s health/medical advice seriously given his history of strange personal practices.

“The guy eats roadkill out of his freezer … I have to listen to that?” Behar said.

“This is an issue that I think could bring him down … and also Trump,” Behar said. “And heres the reason: This affects everybody. It’s not like just a bunch of people who are immigrants and they’re going to round ’em up and throw ’em out and all that stuff, this is everybody in the country.”

Hostin then weighed in, saying that the issue is a sensitive one for her, as her husband’s parents both died from Covid.

“The notion that people can’t access vaccines, I know will lead to death. I know it,” Hostin said. “This misinformation that he is providing is such a a disservice. Such a disservice to children, seniors, everyone.”

Coming in to applaud Trump’s “single greatest accomplishment” — Operation Warp Speed, the government’s initiative to facilitate the development, manufacturing and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines — was Alyssa Farah Griffin, who questioned why Trump turned his back on supporting Covid-19 vaccinations despite her note that 75% of Trump voters agree that vaccines “save lives.”

Griffin posed a theory that Trump’s seemingly new objection to vaccines comes from his relationship with Kennedy, who Griffin believes Trump only keep around because of his family name.

“I have a theory on this: I think he lives that RFK is a Kennedy. He likes to say, ‘I’ve got a Kennedy on my cabinet. One of the most famous Democrat families,’” Griffin explained.

“And that’s the Kennedy he pitched?” Sara Haines cut in, as the panel mentioned that he’s been denounced by his family.

“He’s the kooky Kennedy,” Hostin joined in.

By the end of it, Goldberg turned to the audience and urged Americans to find their own reputable, trustworthy healthcare providers and resources.

“These are things that you can control,” Goldberg said. “You can’t control a lot of stuff that’s happening, but these are the little things that you can take in hand and grab and say, ‘I’m not putting up with this B.S.’ This is on us. This is what we’re learning. Our government, I don’t know where they are, but I know where I am. You know where you are and is now our responsibility to take heed to what is going on in our lives.”