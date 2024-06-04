Whoopi Goldberg is thrilled to see former “Seinfeld” star Michael Richards stepping back into the spotlight with his new book, almost 20 years after he went on racist rant during a stand-up set that effectively derailed his career. On Tuesday, she offered her old friend a sincere “welcome back.”

Appearing on “The View” in support of his new memoir “Entrances and Exits,” which details his life and career, Richards opened up even further about his past words, and how he’s come to reconcile his actions over the years. Introducing him as “a very old friend of mine,” Whoopi explained that “we’ve seen each other in bits and pieces, but it’s been a very long time” before welcoming him back.

As the conversation went on, Richards explained exactly why he used the words he did, and how it caused him to “cancel” himself. You can watch part of Richards’ appearance in the video below.

"I'M NOT A NORMAL MAN." Michael Richards of 'Seinfeld' fame opens up about his 2006 racist rant at a comedy club that he now calls "horrific," which he discusses in his new memoir 'Entrances and Exits': "I cancelled myself out." pic.twitter.com/AEl73NRlLE — The View (@TheView) June 4, 2024

But, in the end, Whoopi offered him an earnest, forgiving response.

“Well it is really good to see you after all these years. You know, sometimes we walk, and we step in stuff, and it happens, and it happens!” she said. “And it happens to all of us. And so, you took yourself away, and did a lot of work on yourself, and welcome back. That’s what I want to say. Welcome back.”

Elsewhere in the interview, host Joy Behar was stunned to learn that Richards is Italian, before informing him that he actually looks a bit like her own dad.

“I am your father,” Richards joked back, prompting Behar to call out “Daddy?”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.