‘The View’: Whoopi Comes Dangerously Close to Dropping F-Bomb Live On-Air Discussing Trump Admin

Whoopi Goldberg is usually pretty good about not cursing on air, but on Wednesday morning, the moderator of “The View” came dangerously close to letting an f-bomb slip out as she talked about the Trump administration.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed the latest government shutdown, shaming both Democrats and Republicans for how they approached it. The women shredded President Trump for being so “not willing to compromise” with Dems, but also called out Democrats for believing he would. In the end, they encouraged viewers to call their represenatives.

“You got to call these people and tell them. Or, make other arrangements for what you need, because they’re not going to help you,” Whoopi said. “It’s that simple, whatever side you’re on.”

“Make other arrangements, start finding different ways to get what you need, because this is not an administration that gives a f–” she said, stopping herself just short of saying the word, and stunning her co-hosts.

After taking a minute to compose herself, Whoopi adjusted the end of her sentence to say, “a daggone about you!”

Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin reiterated her belief that Trump wanted the shutdown, because it would allow him to specifically target Democratic priorities. She argued that he likely had a plan in place already, and will now execute it.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.