‘The View’: Whoopi Calls on All Politicians to Refuse Their Salaries During Government Shutdown | Video

As the government shutdown continues, and faces the possibility of becoming the longest shutdown ever, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg has a suggestion for politicians in Washington D.C.: don’t take your salaries.

The ABC moderator’s idea came during the first Hot Topics discussion of the day, which was actually centered on press outlets refusing to sign the White House’s new requirements. Whoopi and her co-hosts applauded everyone who refused to sign, and Whoopi specifically loved that it signified “the press is recognizing that they are stronger together.”

While discussing a topic in the vicinity of the White House though, Whoopi went on a quick tangent about the shutdown.

MAJOR NETWORKS WON’T SIGN PENTAGON PRESS POLICY: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on the joint statement issued from ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News Media and NBC News declaring the new Pentagon policy is without precedent and threatens core journalistic protections. pic.twitter.com/6NhqgSb8FE — The View (@TheView) October 15, 2025

“I would like Republicans and Democrats to come together and decide they’re not going to take their salaries,” she said. “Because, until you are getting — until this affects you the way it’s affecting your constituents, y’all are not going to settle this.”

“So, as an American, I am asking that you not take a salary until you settle this,” Whoopi continued, with her co-hosts vocalizing support. “And I think lots of people might feel the same way.”

Indeed, lawmakers in Washington continue to get paid during the shutdown, whiles hundreds of others are either furloughed or working without pay. It’s something that the hosts of “The View” have called out in irritation multiple times since the shutdown started.

According to the women, it’s unfair for congress to continue getting paid while they refuse to work together and put countless families at risk.

