‘The View’: Whoopi Tells Super Bowl Attendees to Get Tan and ‘Give Yourself a Latin Accent’ to Confuse Kristi Noem and ICE

Following Kristi Noem’s promise to bring ICE to the Super Bowl to target those attending Bad Bunny’s halftime show, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg has a suggestion for attendees. The ABC host suggested on Monday that those in the audience take measures to try and confuse the Homeland Security secretary.

During the day’s Hot Topics, the women once again wound up discussing the upcoming halftime show, with host Joy Behar noting that Noem is threatening to “round up all these people.” When Whoopi asked how Noem would even be able to pick out who to arrest, Behar raised a recent Supreme Court decision that reversed an order prohibiting law enforcement from targeting people based on appearance, or if they spoke Spanish, or English with an accent.

So, Whoopi offered an idea.

“Everybody, get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun, that’s the first thing,” she said. “And then — and this is the only time you can probably ever do this — give yourself a Latin accent. And just see if she can tell who’s who.”

Behar praised the idea, and pointed out that there is actually historical precedent for it.

“During the Nazi occupation, there was one country, I believe it was Denmark or Norway, one of those, where everybody put the Jewish star on,” she said. “And they didn’t know who was Jewish and who was not, so what you’re saying is very smart.”

Indeed, it is a popular legend that Denmark’s King Christian X fought the Nazi occupation by wearing a yellow star himself, prompting the entire population of Copenhagen to do the same to protect Jews in their city. But it is in fact just a legend, as it didn’t really happen.

Nonetheless, it became a popular example of civil disobedience on a massive scale.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.