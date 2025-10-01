‘The View’: Whoopi Debunks Zohran Mamdani’s Joke That Joy Behar Makes Over $1 Million

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani joked about “The View” host Joy Behar making more than $1 million on Wednesday morning, but moderator Whoopi Goldberg was quick to disabuse him of that notion.

The moment came during Mamdani’s appearance on the ABC talk show, during which he dug in on campaign promises. Among the ideas that Whoopi pressed him on was the promise to make New York City more affordable, and impose a tax on people who make more than $1 million.

“With an exception for Joy,” Mamdani cut in with a laugh.

The audience and other hosts were tickled by the bit, but Whoopi pushed back.

“Think again, my friend,” Whoopi immediately retorted. She then immediately pressed on with her actual question, while Behar cracked a smile.

It’s unclear how much Behar is actually making for her role on the show at present. But, in a recent interview with Vulture, former “The View” host Sherri Shepherd revealed that, when she started on the talk show, Behar was making $500,000.

For her part, Behar remained totally silent after Mamdani’s joke, though she did crack a smile as Whoopi pressed onward with her actual question.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.