‘The View’ Hosts Laud Mamdani for Being Prepared for Day 1 as Mayor: ‘Not Concepts of a Plan, He Has a Plan’ | Video

As Zohran Mamdani gears up to take over as New York City mayor in the new year, the hosts of “The View” are pretty impressed with his preparation. On Friday morning, host Sunny Hostin applauded him for having “not concepts of a plan,” but an actual plan.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed reports that Mamdani has been consulting with Democratic governors, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Maryland Governor Wes Moore, about how to stand up against President Trump. For Hostin, even just seeking that counsel was “really smart.”

“He’s hired 200 lawyers in anticipation of what Trump may do. This is someone that is ready to go from day one, and I’m applauding it,” Hostin said. “I think it’s really impressive.”

MAYOR-ELECT MAMDANI PREPARING TO STAND UP TO TRUMP: In an effort to take a stand against Pres Trump, 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on the New York City mayor elect reaching out for advice from Democratic governors in states targeted by the White House. pic.twitter.com/iR4mQJq7Y9 — The View (@TheView) November 14, 2025

Hostin also spotlighted other strategic moves made by Mamdani, including his announcement of a plan to make universal child care a reality in New York City.

“He’s got, not concepts of a plan, he has a plan,” Hostin praised.

Host Ana Navarro was equally as pleased with Mamdani’s choice of counsel, citing concerns from voters about Mamdani’s “lack of managerial experience.” Host Alyssa Farah Griffin was a bit more cynical, and noted that a lot of Democrats will be keeping a close eye on his first year in office.

“Is it rife with successes? Is he able to accomplish all these things that he said he was? If so, I think you’re going to see a lot of Democrats run more lefty, the way that he did,” Farah Griffin explained.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.