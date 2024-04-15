The Vivienne Westwood Corsets installation arrives to L.A., Chanel announces its 2024 Next Prize winners, MOCA teases its upcoming gala and Brunello Cucinelli launches its first eyewear collection.

Source: Vivienne Westwood

The Vivienne Westwood Corsets installation arrives to Los Angeles

Following its 2023 London debut and showing in New York City in March, the “Vivienne Westwood Corsets: 1987 to Present Day” exhibit has arrived at the Vivienne Westwood boutique on Melrose Avenue.

First appearing in the Autumn-Winter 1987/88 Harris Tweed collection, the Portrait Corset established Westwood as the first designer of the 20th century to subvert the historical flat corset structure, which was originally worn by the fashion-forward high society women of 18th century salon culture.

The first Vivienne Westwood corset referenced a 19th century copy of an original bodice, showing the multiple panels stiffened with whalebone, which forced the breasts up and out. This design was modernized using stretch panels on the side and zip fastening instead of lacing, a feature that would evolve throughout the seminal Gold Label collections of the 1990s. It ultimately became a signature of the house.

The installation illustrates the intrinsic links of the corset to historical dress, culture and fine art that continue to serve as a constant source of inspiration for the Vivienne Westwood collections. Each piece shown reveals Westwood’s ingenuity in corsetry design, and Andreas Kronthaler’s most recent iterations of this historical garment.

A limited edition designer jewelry collection has also been created for the occasion and includes a Westwood gold–plated charm on a necklace and bracelet, on either a pearl or gold-plated chain with matching clip earrings.

The Vivienne Westwood Corsets installation was on view through Sunday at 8320 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 90069.

Source: Davóne Tines courtesy of Chanel

Chanel announces the winners of its 2024 Next Prize

The Chanel Culture Fund picked the 10 winners of its Chanel Next Prize, the second edition of the French luxury fashion house’s international arts and culture title.

The Chanel Next biennial prize is awarded to 10 international contemporary artists who are redefining their disciplines across visual art, film, dance, video game design, performance, opera and digital art. This year’s winners originate from six countries across four continents, including the U.K., U.S., Ireland, Brazil, Singapore, Iceland and Georgia. The American artists are Native American visual artist Fox Maxy; bass-baritone singer, creator and curator Davóne Tines; and musician, poet and visual artist Camae Ayewa, aka Moor Mother.

Each of the 10 prize winners will receive €100,000 in funding and a two-year mentorship and networking program facilitated by the house’s cultural partners throughout the world, including the Royal College of Art in London.

“The Chanel Next Prize was founded to amplify the work of artists who are making a difference and redefining their discipline,” Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, said. “Each is a catalyst and a pioneer. Each is disrupting established practice in their field … Watching their creative journeys will be thrilling.”

The Next Prize was established in 2021 as part of the Chanel Culture Fund, a global initiative to accelerate the ideas that advance culture, extending the house’s century-long legacy of cultural patronage.

Source: MOCA

The Museum of Contemporary Art kicks off its annual gala

The Museum of Contemporary Art will hold its annual gala on Saturday. Presented by Bulgari, the museum invited Los Angeles-based artist Max Hooper Schneider to collaborate on the creative direction for the gala while tapping artist St. Vincent to deliver a special performance.

This year, guests will experience a series of immersive elements and performative interventions by the artist collectively described World Without End, transforming the museum into a dynamic ecosystem for the special evening. The gala after party will feature live DJ sets by Kilo Kish and Kitty Ca$h. Funds raised at the gala provide direct critical support for the museum’s programs.

“We’re pleased that this year’s gala provides us the opportunity to inspire our patrons and guests through an ambitious reimagining of MOCA Geffen by a Los Angeles-based artist with deep ties to the museum,” MOCA board president Carolyn Clark Powers said. “Artists like Max Hooper Schneider rally our community around new perspectives and contribute greatly to MOCA’s continued success in hosting world-class exhibitions and programs.”

This year’s MOCA Gala will celebrate the critically acclaimed retrospective “Paul Pfeiffer: Prologue to the Story of the Birth of Freedom,” and “MOCA Focus: Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio,” which marks the relaunch of the Focus series and presents an artist’s first solo museum show in Los Angeles. Both exhibitions are on view to the public at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA through June 16.

To purchase a table or seats, make a donation and for more information, contact gala@moca.org or visit moca.org/gala2024. Tickets for the gala after party are $100 for MOCA members and $150 for the general public. Tickets may be purchased at the link here.

Source: Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli partners with EssilorLuxottica on eyewear collaboration

Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli launched its first eyewear collection in partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

The launch includes four main collections. “Multmaterico” encompasses seven models that combine metal, acetate, innovation and tradition in a perfect blend of style and impeccable workmanship.

Inspired by Brunello Cucinelli’s high jewelry collections, the “Trama” designs celebrate the elegance and taste of the Brunello Cucinelli woman, featuring feminine silhouettes.

The “Stemma” collection embodies the highest manufacturing expertise in the eyewear world with embedded cores, riveted hinges and functional metal elements that are entirely custom-made and inspired by the coat of arms of the medieval village where the Brunello Cucinelli brand established its roots.

The “Pattern” frames highlight the craftsmanship and meticulous detailing of Brunello Cucinelli’s handmade creations and the unmistakable pattern inspired by Solomeo’s coat of arms.

Lastly, the “Gemmae” style is designed for women who embody understated elegance through sculpted acetate frames that enhance refined details through very fine constructions.

The collection is available now worldwide in the brand’s main boutiques and leading multi-brand stores dedicated to eyewear.

Source: BDXY

Luke Evans launches a Hollywood-inspired men’s clothing line

Welsh actor and singer Luke Evans launched a men’s basics clothing line alongside his partner, architect Fran Tomas, and men’s stylist Christopher Brown.

Taking cues from the classic Hollywood actor, BDXY mixes nostalgia, modern and sustainable everyday staples and a strong focus on classic style with a contemporary twist.

“The starting point came from a T-shirt, our hero product, as a strong foundation piece inspired by screen icons of the Old Hollywood era – think Marlon Brando and Steve McQueen,” Evans said. “With this in mind, the BDXY line is designed to make you feel comfortable and confident, everywhere, always.”

Sustainability was also an important factor for the founders. BDXY focuses on eco-friendly methods and natural fabrications.

“We use ethically sourced fibres as well as recycled and upcycled materials, while working closely with a family business in Portugal,” Evans explained. “This approach helps breathe new life into humble staples while honoring our commitment to minimizing environmental impact”

The debut collection, available now, includes T-shirts and tank tops in lyocell and organic cotton; briefs and boxer underwear in lyocell and elastane; ‘80s-inspired swim shorts and briefs in recycled Seaqual polyester, and accessories including trucker or baseball hats, totes, beach towels and a scented candle.

Source: Paloma Wool

Paloma Wool pops up in West Hollywood

Barcelona-based independent womenswear label Paloma Wool popped up Thursday in West Hollywood.

Open until April 28, shoppers are able to pick up pieces from the new SS24 collection in the space designed by furniture and set designer Sati Leonne Faulks.

This collection marks the brand’s 10th anniversary and focuses on signature designs while investigating new fabrics, colors and textures. Effortless looks feature metallic colors, including golden and silver tones, alongside voluminous balloon dresses and casual garments. The collection also introduces sophisticated layering, juxtaposing transparent knits with raw silks accentuated with jewelry belts over delicate shirts and pinstripe patterns.

Founded by Paloma Lanna in 2014, Paloma Wool is a collective fashion project that creates timeless pieces in limited capsule collections with natural fabrics, produced locally, following sustainable quantities and production procedures.

The Paloma Wool pop-up is open until April 28 at 8451 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 90069.

