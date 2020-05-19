Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Performance Finale Dumps ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Season Finale

Viewers of broadcast television listened to their hearts last night, and chose to watch the performance finale of “The Voice” over “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.”

As a result, NBC won Monday primetime outright, ABC finished in a second-place tie in the key demo and third in total viewers.

CBS and Fox aired all reruns last night.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.0/6 and 7.6 million viewers. “Songland” at 10 had a 0.7/4 and 4 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.6/3. ABC was third in viewers with 2.8 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.

For ABC, “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6 rating and 3 million viewers. At 10, “Baker and The Beauty” settled for a 0.4 and 2.3 million viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and second in viewers with 4 million.

Fox was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.8 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 897,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 731,000. An 8 o’clock “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” episode, coded as a special, got a 0.2/1 and 841,000 viewers. At 9, “Roswell, New Mexico” had a 0.1/1 and 622,000 viewers.