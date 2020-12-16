ABC’s “The Bachelorette” beats NBC singing competition in key-demo ratings

May’s Season 18 finale had 7.4 million viewers . (It later adjusted up to 7.5 million viewers.) Last December, “The Voice” Season 17 finale got a 1.3 rating and 8.6 million viewers . (It adjusted up to 8.7 million viewers.)

“The Voice” Season 19 finale was steady in the key demo’s ratings with the Season 18 coronation episode in May, but down in total viewers. It was down by both Nielsen metrics versus the Season 17 finale in December 2019.

ABC and its own reality hit, “The Bachelorette,” topped “The Voice” last night among adults 18-49. “The Voice” finale, however, was easily primetime’s No. 1 show in terms of total viewers.

Find out who won Season 19 of “The Voice” here.

Also of note last night, Spanish-language network Univision topped both CBS and Fox in the key demo’s ratings. Univision also topped Fox in terms of total viewers.

Fox actually ended up in a tie with Telemundo among adults 18-49.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelorette” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.0/6 and 4.3 million viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 got a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and first in viewers with 6.6 million. A “Voice” recap show at 8 drew a 0.7/4 and 5.7 million viewers. From 9 to 11, the Season 19 finale for “The Voice” averaged a 0.9/6 and 7.1 million viewers.

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.4 million.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and third in viewers with 2.8 million. At 8, the special “Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music” settled for a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million viewers. Reruns followed.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1 million, while Telemundo was sixth with 801,000.

For Fox, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” at 8 managed a 0.2/1 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “Next” scrounged up 0.1/1 and just 862,000 viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 538,000. “Swamp Thing” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 704,000 viewers. At 9, “Tell Me a Story” got a 0.1/0 and 372,000 viewers.