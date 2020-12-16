The Voice winner Carter Rubin

NBC

‘The Voice’ Finale Hits a Low Note in Viewers

by | December 16, 2020 @ 8:50 AM

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” beats NBC singing competition in key-demo ratings

“The Voice” Season 19 finale was steady in the key demo’s ratings with the Season 18 coronation episode in May, but down in total viewers. It was down by both Nielsen metrics versus the Season 17 finale in December 2019.

May’s Season 18 finale had 7.4 million viewers. (It later adjusted up to 7.5 million viewers.) Last December, “The Voice” Season 17 finale got a 1.3 rating and 8.6 million viewers. (It adjusted up to 8.7 million viewers.)

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Stand

How ‘The Stand’ Depicts Stephen King’s Fictional Pandemic Amid a Real One
Marvel Studios Open House

Marvel Is Exploring New Talent Deals in Case Films End Up Going to Disney+ (Exclusive)
Spin Master PAW Patrol Mighty Express Bakugan

How ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ Transformed Spin Master From Toy Company to Content Studio
Kevin Hart

‘Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given’ Was Watched by More Than 21 Million Homes in 4 Weeks
LA's Finest

Both Univision and Telemundo Topped Fox in Monday’s TV Ratings
Demon Slayer Eight Hundred

China and Japan Delivered Half of 2020’s Top 10 Box Office Hits for First Time Ever
Bob Chapek as Disney Investor Day

Disney to Catch Netflix for Streaming Superiority in 2022, eMarketer Predicts
Pandora

The CW’s ‘Pandora’ Finale Settles for a 0.0 Rating – and So Does ‘The Outpost’
streaming theatrical deals

Agents, Studios Pursue 2-Track Deals as More Films Skip Theaters for Streaming
Ben Sherwood

Ex-Disney Exec Ben Sherwood Finds His Mojo With New App to Reinvent Youth Sports Coaching
Handmaid's Tale

Where Does Hulu Fit in Disney’s Super-Size Streaming Strategy?