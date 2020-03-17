Ratings: When ‘The Bachelor’ Goes Away, ‘The Voice’ Will Play – Er, Win

“American Idol” replaced “The Bachelor” on ABC’s primetime schedule Monday. “Idol” couldn’t keep up with the NBC singing competition, “The Voice.”

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.4 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. earned a 1.8/8 and 9.9 million viewers. “Manifest” at 10 had a 0.8/4 and 4.5 million viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 1.1/5 and third in viewers with 6.3 million. “American Idol” from 8 to 10 averaged a 1.2/5 and 6.3 million viewers. At 10, “20/20” got a 1.1/5 and 6.2 million viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 1.0/5 and fourth in viewers with 5.1 million. At 8, “9-1-1” landed a 1.4/6 and 6.8 million viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” received a 0.7/3 and 3.4 million viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.8/4 and second in viewers with 6.7 million. “The Neighborhood” at 8 had a 1.1/5 and 7.4 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.9/4 and 6.8 million viewers. “All Rise” at 9 received a 0.7/3 and 5.9 million viewers. “Bull” at 10 finished off primetime with a 0.7/4 and 7.1 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and in viewers with 1.5 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 891,000. “Supernatural” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 1 million viewers. At 9, “Roswell, New Mexico” got a 0.2/1 and 769,000 viewers.